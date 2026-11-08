King Arthur and Ramayana: ancient stories that speak to the moral dilemmas of today’s leaders

After rescuing Sita and slaying Ravana, Rama initially rejects his wife. However privately certain he is of Sita’s loyalty, as a king, he must reckon with the public morality of his realm. Is a woman who has lived in another man’s captivity fit to be the queen? Furious, Sita demands a test by fire herself. She pleads with the god of fire not to let her burn if she has remained faithful to her husband and walks into the flames unscathed.

Queen Guenever, on the other hand, really is unfaithful to Arthur. As a husband, he has long made peace with her and Lancelot’s relationship, as he loves them both dearly. But when the other knights of Arthur’s court catch them red-handed in adultery, Arthur can no longer look away. As king, he is duty bound to submit to and uphold the public morality of his kingdom. He orders that Guenever be burnt at the stake. What makes the dilemma even greater for both kings is that both are bringers of a moral code to their respective realms.

Arthur dedicates his entire reign to implement his extraordinary political experiment of replacing “might” with “right”. He replaces brute force with a system of justice that binds even him. To this end, he creates his famous Round Table, recruiting knights who use their valour and strength to help the weak, thus transforming power from an instrument of oppression into that of law and order.

Rama too, is a great political innovator. Upon his ascension to the throne, he establishes Ram-Rajya – a utopian state of righteousness and equality before law.

When faced with the impossible choice between breaking moral codes or letting their queens burn, they decide to uphold the morality of their kingdoms at great personal cost.

It is of little consequence that Lancelot rescues Guenever and that fire itself refuses to burn Sita. Both kings must endure terrible suffering for their choice. T.H White’s Arthur laments: