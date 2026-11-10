This village near Shimla follows 400-year-old ‘patthar ka khel’ ritual a day after Diwali, where two groups throw stones at each other

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DIWALI IS ONE OF THE most popular Hindu festivals, celebrated across the globe with lights, diyas, and tales from the ancient Hindu epic Ramayana. While the festival of lights was celebrated across the country on November 8, 2026, some regions witnessed unusual rituals associated with the Hindu festival. A video clip showcasing one such ritual from Himachal Pradesh has recently been making rounds on the internet.
The video clip, posted by news agency ANI on November 9, 2026, is from a small village called Dhami in Himachal Pradesh, where two groups of people engage in a stone-pelting fair. As the internet expressed amusement at the ritual followed by the people of Dhami, many wondered about the significance of the festival and its connection to Diwali.
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According to reports, the stone-pelting festival is a centuries-old ritual practised in the village near Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Locally referred to as ‘Patthar Ka Khel (Game of Stones)’, the festival is celebrated the day after Diwali.
This year, the festival was celebrated on November 9, 2026, with two groups of people throwing stones at each other. According to reports, the stone-pelting fair concluded within 18 minutes this year. While the internet remains divided over the festival, in which participants throw stones at each other, the fair traditionally concludes when one participant sustains a minor injury.
The video of Patthar Ka Khel has reportedly garnered over 305k views on X, along with more than 2,000 likes and hundreds of reactions from X users.
Patthar Ka Khel is celebrated every year after Diwali in Dhami village near Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, and dates back nearly 400 years. Over time, this centuries-old ritual has been passed down to the next generation. The stone-pelting fair comes to an end after a few drops of blood are shed.
The blood is then offered to Goddess Bhadrakali as a form of sacrifice. According to ANI, locals from the region believe that the ritual is an evolved alternative to the earlier practice of human sacrifice to the deity. The local legend claims that the offering is made to Goddess Bhadrakali to seek protection against misfortunes, diseases, and natural calamities.
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For generations, the ritual has been followed and holds deep cultural significance for the local people. Another local belief suggests that the queen of Dhami put an end to the practice of human sacrifice and introduced the stone-pelting fair between the two groups of people. The festival is conducted under the supervision of the royal family, village elders, and the organizing committee.
In the now-viral video, people can be seen throwing stones at each other, with some ducking while others dodge the incoming stones. Several internet users have raised concerns on X about the safety of the participants and described the ritual as “unsafe” and “crazy.”
[Rh/VS/VP]
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