This village near Shimla follows 400-year-old ‘patthar ka khel’ ritual a day after Diwali, where two groups throw stones at each other

This year, the festival was celebrated on November 9, 2026, with two groups of people throwing stones at each other. According to reports, the stone-pelting fair concluded within 18 minutes this year. While the internet remains divided over the festival, in which participants throw stones at each other, the fair traditionally concludes when one participant sustains a minor injury.

The video of Patthar Ka Khel has reportedly garnered over 305k views on X, along with more than 2,000 likes and hundreds of reactions from X users.

Patthar Ka Khel is celebrated every year after Diwali in Dhami village near Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, and dates back nearly 400 years. Over time, this centuries-old ritual has been passed down to the next generation. The stone-pelting fair comes to an end after a few drops of blood are shed.

The blood is then offered to Goddess Bhadrakali as a form of sacrifice. According to ANI, locals from the region believe that the ritual is an evolved alternative to the earlier practice of human sacrifice to the deity. The local legend claims that the offering is made to Goddess Bhadrakali to seek protection against misfortunes, diseases, and natural calamities.

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For generations, the ritual has been followed and holds deep cultural significance for the local people. Another local belief suggests that the queen of Dhami put an end to the practice of human sacrifice and introduced the stone-pelting fair between the two groups of people. The festival is conducted under the supervision of the royal family, village elders, and the organizing committee.

In the now-viral video, people can be seen throwing stones at each other, with some ducking while others dodge the incoming stones. Several internet users have raised concerns on X about the safety of the participants and described the ritual as “unsafe” and “crazy.”

[Rh/VS/VP]

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