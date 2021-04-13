Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Cybercrime: Retail, Hospitality And Healthcare The Top Targets Of Cybercriminals
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Cybercrime: Retail, Hospitality And Healthcare The Top Targets Of Cybercriminals

Healthcare also rose significantly, becoming the third most targeted industry in 2020 cybercriminals

0
cybercriminals
Internal incident detection rose to 59 per cent in 2020. Pixabay

Organizations in the business and professional services, retail and hospitality, financial, healthcare, and high technology were the top targets of cybercriminals in 2020, said a new report on Tuesday. According to the “FireEye Mandiant M-Trends 2021” report, organizations in the retail and hospitality industry were targeted more heavily in 2020 by cybercriminals — coming in as the second most targeted industry compared to 11th in last year’s report.

Healthcare also rose significantly, becoming the third most targeted industry in 2020 cybercriminals, compared to eighth in last year’s report. This increased focus by threat actors can most likely be explained by the vital role the healthcare sector played during the global pandemic.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

While last year’s report noted a drop in internal detections of intrusions compared to the previous year, Mandiant experts observed a return of organizations independently detecting most of their own incidents. Internal incident detection rose to 59 percent in 2020 — a 12-point increase compared to 2019.

This return to organizations detecting the majority of intrusions within their environments is in line with the overall trend observed over the last five years, said the report. “Multifaceted extortion and ransomware are the most prevalent threats to organizations.

cybercriminals
Detecting the majority of intrusions within their environments is in line. Pixabay

In this year’s report, direct financial gain was the likely motive for at least 36 percent of the intrusions we investigated,” said Charles Carmakal, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Mandiant, a part of cybersecurity company FireEye.

“Data theft and reselling of unauthorized access to victim organizations remain high as multifaceted extortion and ransomware actors have trended away from purely opportunistic campaigns in favor of targeting organizations that are more likely to pay large extortion demands. Given this surge, organizations must take proactive action to mitigate the potential impact.”

ALSO READ: Cyberattacks Against Remote Access Protocols Have Increased

Over the past decade, there has been a trending reduction in global median dwell time – defined as the duration between the start of a cyber intrusion and when it is identified, according to Mandiant. This measure went from over one year in 2011 to just 24 days in 2020 – that is more than twice as quickly identified in comparison to last year’s report with a median dwell time of 56 days.

Mandiant attributes this reduction to continued development and improvement of organizational detection and response capabilities, along with the surge of multifaceted extortion and ransomware intrusions. “This year’s M-Trends report identified the three most frequently used initial vectors of compromise as exploits (29 percent), phishing emails (23 percent), and stolen credentials or brute force (19 percent),” said Jurgen Kutscher, Executive Vice President, Service Delivery, Mandiant. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleCovid-19 Pandemic Reveals Correlations To Six Unhealthy Eating Behaviors
Next articleCan Fast Fashion Be Eco-Friendly?

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

5 Things You Should Know About Food Supplements

NewsGram Desk - 0
Food supplements can be your best allies if you want to improve your health. Bet on including them in your eating routine! Although people...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here’s How Covid19 Gave Rise To Depression And Anxiety

NewsGram Desk - 0
The onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, which resulted in the sudden isolation of families together at home, gave rise to depression and...
Read more
Lead Story

All About Sakariya: From struggling to meet cricket expenses to IPL stardom

NewsGram Desk - 0
Rajasthan Royals pace bowler Chetan Sakariya has overcome many hurdles in his life like working at his uncle's stationery shop while in school in...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,518FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

5 Things You Should Know About Food Supplements

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Food supplements can be your best allies if you want to improve your health. Bet on including them in your eating routine! Although people...
Read more

Here’s How Covid19 Gave Rise To Depression And Anxiety

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, which resulted in the sudden isolation of families together at home, gave rise to depression and...
Read more

All About Sakariya: From struggling to meet cricket expenses to IPL stardom

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Rajasthan Royals pace bowler Chetan Sakariya has overcome many hurdles in his life like working at his uncle's stationery shop while in school in...
Read more

Probiotic Kefir Yogurt Likely To Treat Various Inflammatory Conditions

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of Israeli researchers has identified new drug candidates from probiotic Kefir yogurt that may combat pathogenic bacteria and treat various inflammatory conditions,...
Read more

Can Fast Fashion Be Eco-Friendly?

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY We people are continually barraged with media that squeezes us to purchase fresher and trendier garments, just to discard them when they...
Read more

Cybercrime: Retail, Hospitality And Healthcare The Top Targets Of Cybercriminals

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Organizations in the business and professional services, retail and hospitality, financial, healthcare, and high technology were the top targets of cybercriminals in 2020, said...
Read more

Covid-19 Pandemic Reveals Correlations To Six Unhealthy Eating Behaviors

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
New research into the lingering impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has revealed correlations to six unhealthy eating behaviors. The study found six key themes...
Read more

Top Web Hosting Solutions In India For Small Businesses 2021

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As important as Small businesses are for the economy, they often lose out in the long run because they lack the infrastructure like online...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

드림카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 쿠폰 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lorri Fincham on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
파라오카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
슈퍼 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 쿠폰 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
nft christmas on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 검증 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
시크릿 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,518FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada