Go ahead given to purchase of BrahMos missiles, Shakti EW systems, utility choppers

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Thursday has accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for capital acquisition amounting to over Rs 70,500 crore under Buy Indian-IDDM Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured, an official statement said.

Out of the total proposals, Indian Navy proposals constitute more than Rs 56,000 crore, which largely includes indigenous BrahMos missiles, Shakti Electronic Warfare (EW) systems, Utility Helicopters-Maritime, etc

A Defence Ministry statement said that to keep pace with the emerging technologies and counter the adversaries on the western and northern fronts, the necessity of the new weapons and their integration with the delivery platforms was felt by the government. To achieve the same objectives, the DAC, in its meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accorded the approval to Indian Air Force's proposal for Long Range Stand-Off Weapon (LRSOW) which will be indigenously designed, developed, and integrated into SU-30 MKI aircraft.