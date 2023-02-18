Nikki Yadav Murder: Delhi court sends 5 accused to 2-day police custody

A Delhi court has sent Sahil Gehlot and four co-accused in the Nikki Yadav murder case, to two-day police custody.

Gehlot had strangled the 23-year-old woman at Kashmiri Gate on February 10.

The police had produced the five arrested people before the court on Friday night.

On Wednesday, the court had sent Gehlot to five-day police custody for interrogation.

In a recent development, Gehlot has told the investigators that the two had married in 2020.

Police have also arrested Gehlot's father, his two cousins Ashish and Naveen (Constable in Delhi Police), and two friends Amar and Lokesh for hatching a conspiracy to get rid of Yadav and go ahead with the wedding with another girl.