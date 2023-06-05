Delhi HC dismisses Sisodia's interim bail plea, allows one-day to visit ailing wife

"The petitioner should also not use a mobile phone or Internet," the court added.



Moreover, the court said that Sisodia's wife be provided with best treatment and the court as a guardian suggested that she may be examined by board of doctors to be constituted by medical superintendent of AIIMS.



"Though it is the choice of the patient and family members from where to get the medical treatment," the court said.



Justice Sharma had on June 2 reserved order on his interim bail plea.



Last week, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had said that it has completed its probe against Sisodia for his alleged involvement in the Delhi excise policy case.



The ED had also mentioned this fact in its fourth supplementary charge sheet filed in connection with the case. The court has taken cognisance of the charge sheet.



The ED has claimed that it has enough evidence to prove that Sisodia was involved in money laundering and had allegedly generated proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 622 crore through various means.



The CBI had arrested Sisodia on February 26, later the Enforcement Directorate arrested him on March 9. (IANS/NS)