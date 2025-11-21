Delhi Student Suicide Sparks Protests After Note Alleging Teacher Harassment

The news of his death triggered widespread anger as parents and students gathered outside the school, demanding accountability and strict action against those named in the allegations.

Police have said they are examining the contents of the suicide note as well as the claims outlined in the FIR, and the investigation remains underway.

Parents who arrived at the school said some teachers routinely "misbehave" with students, creating a climate of fear.

A parent told IANS, "My child has also been studying in this school for the last two years. Students here are afraid to talk to their teachers. When my child comes home, and I ask him sometimes why he is afraid, he says that he is afraid of even telling those things to me, as he thinks I'll scold him just like the teachers. Because of some teachers here, there is a lot of fear inside the children and due to fear, they are not able to say anything."

A friend of the deceased student said she last spoke to him on November 16 and that he had repeatedly shared concerns about harassment by a Drama Club teacher, leaving him deeply depressed.