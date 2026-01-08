Sharjeel Imam Concludes Arguments In Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case, Denies Coordination With Umar Khalid

Talib Mustafa: Prosecution Failed To Provide Connection Between Khalid And Imam

Following the January 5, 2026 verdict pronouncement of bail denial to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, Imam concluded his arguments before a Delhi Karkardooma Court on Thursday, January 6, 2026. Sharjeel Imam stated that he never supported violence, and had no coordination with co-accused Umar Khalid.

Sharjeel Imam’s lawyer Talib Mustafa presented Imam’s case before Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai of the Karkardooma Courts, arguing that the prosecution failed to provide any evidence of agreement or connection between Imam and Khalid, which was essential for proving a criminal conspiracy.

Advocate Mustafa told the court that Imam and Khalid never spoke to each other during Imam’s five years in JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University), and that to establish a conspiracy, it was necessary to show an agreement between them, which the prosecution failed to provide. He also stated that the allegations of Khalid instructing Imam were false, and that during the anti CAA protests in 2019-2020, Imam consistently advocated non violence, never calling for violent demonstrations.

