From Friends to Rivals to Icons: How M. G. Ramachandran aka MGR and M. Karunanidhi Became the Faces of Tamil Nadu Politics and Won the Hearts of Tamizharkal

The Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2026 is scheduled to be held on April 23, 2026, across 234 constituencies. With the battleground set for all the major alliances, the upcoming contest will decide who forms the next government in Tamil Nadu—the incumbent Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance, or the PMK (R)–AIPTMMK alliance.

Long before M. K. Stalin won the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, taking on the mantle of his father and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, the political landscape of the state had already been shaped. Much of the credit goes to M. G. Ramachandran (MGR) and M. Karunanidhi, the two powerhouses of Tamil Nadu politics who paved the way for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

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From working together in the Tamil film industry and in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam to becoming fierce rivals, how did M. G. Ramachandran (MGR) and M. Karunanidhi become revered as “gods” among Tamizharkal?