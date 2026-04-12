From Friends to Rivals to Icons: How M. G. Ramachandran aka MGR and M. Karunanidhi Became the Faces of Tamil Nadu Politics and Won the Hearts of Tamizharkal

Key Points:
M. Karunanidhi was a screenwriter whereas M. G. Ramachandran was a superstar actor.
Both leaders M. Karunanidhi and M. G. Ramachandran aka MGR worked together in films and politics under Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.
MGR formed his own political party, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, in 1972.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2026 is scheduled to be held on April 23, 2026, across 234 constituencies. With the battleground set for all the major alliances, the upcoming contest will decide who forms the next government in Tamil Nadu—the incumbent Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance, or the PMK (R)–AIPTMMK alliance.
Long before M. K. Stalin won the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, taking on the mantle of his father and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, the political landscape of the state had already been shaped. Much of the credit goes to M. G. Ramachandran (MGR) and M. Karunanidhi, the two powerhouses of Tamil Nadu politics who paved the way for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).
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From working together in the Tamil film industry and in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam to becoming fierce rivals, how did M. G. Ramachandran (MGR) and M. Karunanidhi become revered as “gods” among Tamizharkal?
C. N. Annadurai founded the DMK in 1949 as a faction influenced by Indian social activist Periyar E. V. Ramasamy’s Dravidar Kazhagam. Under Annadurai’s leadership, the DMK became the first political party other than the Indian National Congress to win a state-level election with a majority.
After Annadurai passed away in 1969, M. Karunanidhi became the president of the secular party and remained in the position until his death in 2018.
M. Karunanidhi, also known as “Kalaignar” (meaning “the artist”), was an atheist. He was an Indian screenwriter and politician who later became one of the most powerful and enduring forces in the political history of Tamil Nadu. He wrote screenplays for prominent Tamil films such as Parasakthi (1952), Manohara (1954), and Panam (1952), all starring veteran actor Sivaji Ganesan in the lead role.
In parallel, another personality from Karunanidhi’s circle was emerging right under his nose. Who was he? M. G. Ramachandran (MGR), popularly known as “Makkal Thilagam” (jewel of the people).
M. G. Ramachandran (MGR) is regarded as one of the most influential figures in the Tamil film industry. He was an actor, producer, and director who later ventured into politics. Initially, he was a member of the Indian National Congress, but later joined C. N. Annadurai’s DMK around the same time as his friend M. Karunanidhi. Karunanidhi also wrote the screenplay for MGR’s film Rajakumari (1947).
M. G. Ramachandran (MGR) and M. Karunanidhi worked together in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, but not for long. The duo’s strong personalities and ideological differences led to their split, ushering in a new phase in Tamil Nadu politics.
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What happened next was inevitable MGR formed his own political party, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, in 1972.
M. Karunanidhi served as the president of the DMK from 1969 until his death in 2018. He was succeeded by his son, M. K. Stalin, who is now the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
Karunanidhi holds several records, including being one of the longest-serving Chief Ministers of the state. He first became Chief Minister from 1969 to 1976 and was one of the most vocal opponents of The Emergency (India 1975–1977) imposed by Indira Gandhi.
However, his dominance did not continue in the 1977 Assembly election. By that time, M. G. Ramachandran (MGR) had already established himself as the president of the newly founded AIADMK. MGR defeated M. Karunanidhi and became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in the 1977 election.
Their conflict and growing tensions led to their split, further intensified by MGR being denied a cabinet post when Karunanidhi was Chief Minister.
M. Karunanidhi remained out of power until the death of M. G. Ramachandran (MGR) in 1987. MGR served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and ruled the hearts of the people with his leadership and philanthropic acts. He introduced the 10+2 education system in the state in 1978 and made higher secondary education a part of school education. His policies also improved school laboratories and made education more accessible in rural areas.
The two moguls shaped the politics of Tamil Nadu and ruled people’s hearts during their tenure and even after their deaths.
FAQs
What is the religion of M. Karunanidhi?
M. Karunanidhi was the chief minister of Tamil Nadu and president of DMK. He was an atheist.
Who shot MGR?
MGR was shot by actor politician M.R. Radha who shot the AIADMK leader in 1967. M.R. Radha was sentenced to 7 years in prison.
How are MGR and M. Karunanidhi related?
MGR was the long time friend of Karunanidhi and they both worked in the DMK together until their dispute.
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