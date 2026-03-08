MCD Demolishes House of Accused in Uttam Nagar Holi Murder Case

New Delhi, March 8: Authorities have initiated bulldozer action against the property of the main accused in the Uttam Nagar murder case in Delhi, where a 26-year-old man was killed following a dispute during Holi celebrations.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) carried out the demolition drive against the house of the accused, identified as Nizamuddin, as the investigation into the violent clash continues.

The incident occurred on the day of Holi in the Uttam Nagar area of Delhi, when a minor altercation escalated into a violent confrontation, ultimately leading to the death of 26-year-old Tarun Kumar. According to police officials, a dispute began after a water balloon thrown by a child accidentally burst near a neighbour, triggering tensions between the two families.

The tragic incident took place on the night of March 4 in the JJ Colony area of Uttam Nagar. Police said the confrontation started when an 11-year-old girl playing Holi from the terrace threw a balloon filled with coloured water. The balloon burst accidentally and splashed on a woman standing nearby. Although the girl’s family immediately apologised, the matter escalated after an argument broke out.

According to investigators, the woman later called her relatives to the spot, following which members of both families -- belonging to different communities -- engaged in a violent clash. During the scuffle, eight people were injured, including three from one side and five from the other. Most of the injured were treated and discharged from the hospital on the same day.