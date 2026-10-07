PCS Officer Wife Steals Jewellery 8 Months After Wedding: AAP Leader Amrinder Singh Allegedly Scammed by Woman Posing as Government Employee

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AN AAM AADMI PARTY (AAP) leader’s marriage turned into a nightmare after his wife allegedly duped him while posing as a government employee. AAP Joint Secretary and Zila Parishad member from Fatehpur Sahib Amrinder Singh Mandofal married the woman in February 2026. He said that the woman posed as a Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officer and married him. Just months after the marriage, she allegedly ran away from his home with jewellery, cash, and other valuables.
He said he was completely shocked when he discovered that his wife, whom he had just married, was actually already married and had a child. Following the incident, a complaint was filed by Sirhind Market Committee Chairman and Block Samiti member Amrinder Singh. A case was registered by the Fatehgarh Sahib police for cheating on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, against six people, including the woman.
AAP leader Amrinder Singh has alleged that the woman he married was introduced as a PCS officer by her family and was presented as unmarried. Their marriage took place in February 2026 and was attended by several senior AAP leaders, including Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Saundh, along with several other representatives.
However, it later turned out that the woman had allegedly duped him. She never held any government post and had never served as a PCS officer. To Singh’s shock, she was also allegedly previously married and had lied about her age.
He further accused the woman of running away from his house with jewellery and other valuables. He alleged that her identity was deliberately concealed as part of a conspiracy.
To conceal her age, identity, marital history, and professional background, documents were allegedly forged by the woman. After she suddenly left the house, Amrinder grew suspicious and decided to gather more information about her. His inquiry allegedly revealed that she had previously been married, had no government post, and was divorced. He also claimed that the woman has an 18-year-old son.
Amrinder said he was duped through a fake identity and misleading information and that he married the woman based on those claims. Following his allegations, the police registered a case of cheating and forgery against six people, including the bride.
The other accused named in the FIR include her brother Tarlochan Singh, mother Varinderjit Kaur, sister-in-law Rupinder Kaur, cousin Narinder Singh Goldy, and former village sarpanch Surinder Singh Rana.
Police said that all the accused named in the FIR are residents of the same village in Tarn Taran district, which comes under the Bhikhiwind police station. Images from the wedding, featuring several AAP leaders, have also started resurfacing on social media.
The allegations have gained attention just months after the high-profile wedding. No arrests have been made so far, and the police investigation is underway.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
[Rh/VP/HP]
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