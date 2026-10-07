PCS Officer Wife Steals Jewellery 8 Months After Wedding: AAP Leader Amrinder Singh Allegedly Scammed by Woman Posing as Government Employee

AN AAM AADMI PARTY (AAP) leader’s marriage turned into a nightmare after his wife allegedly duped him while posing as a government employee. AAP Joint Secretary and Zila Parishad member from Fatehpur Sahib Amrinder Singh Mandofal married the woman in February 2026. He said that the woman posed as a Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officer and married him. Just months after the marriage, she allegedly ran away from his home with jewellery, cash, and other valuables.

He said he was completely shocked when he discovered that his wife, whom he had just married, was actually already married and had a child. Following the incident, a complaint was filed by Sirhind Market Committee Chairman and Block Samiti member Amrinder Singh. A case was registered by the Fatehgarh Sahib police for cheating on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, against six people, including the woman.