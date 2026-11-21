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The man also travelled to Delhi almost two months ago to meet the woman, according to the police. “The influencer thought he was a fan and agreed to meet him. However, he had developed one-sided feelings for her. On learning that she was due to get married later this year, he travelled to Delhi again on November 7 and tried to enter her house by jumping over the boundary wall,” a police source familiar with the investigation said.

After the assault, Abhinav was taken to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. Upon finding his condition critical doctors referred him to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. He once again shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital when no improvement in his condition was noted. He died eventually there.

Police registers FIR against perpetrators

According to Madhur Vihar police, at first the FIR under section 110 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered. It deals with an attempt to commit culpable homicide (When the death doesn’t occur). But the victim passed away and the section was changed to Section 105 of the BNS related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Police have arrested the woman’s father and the neighbour who were recorded beating Abhinav in the CCTV footage and both are currently in judicial custody.