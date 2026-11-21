AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
28 YEARS OLD Chennai IT employee Abhinav’s one-sided love for a social media influencer, Neha Bisht, has cost him his life. When he was attempting to break into the influencer Neha Bisht’s house in east Delhi’s Madhur Vihar, after travelling 2,000 kilometers from Chennai to Delhi, her family and neighbours assaulted him brutally on November 7, 2026.
The deceased, originally hailing from eastern Uttar Pradesh, succumbed to his injuries a week later on Saturday November 14, 2026. He got involved in a heated confrontation, following his jumping over home’s boundary wall, with the influencer’s family member and neighbours.
In the police investigation it is revealed that Abhinav got to know about Neha through Instagram and keep liking her videos and photos on a regular basis. The Influencer posts content related to travel and lifestyle and has a following of 2.8 million on YouTube channel Neha Bisht and around 6,45,000 followers on Instagram handle bisht_neha_
See Also: “People’s response to BJP’s double-engine govt”: Congress makes major inroads into Rajasthan’s panchayat samitis and Zilla Parishad defeating the ruling BJP
The man also travelled to Delhi almost two months ago to meet the woman, according to the police. “The influencer thought he was a fan and agreed to meet him. However, he had developed one-sided feelings for her. On learning that she was due to get married later this year, he travelled to Delhi again on November 7 and tried to enter her house by jumping over the boundary wall,” a police source familiar with the investigation said.
After the assault, Abhinav was taken to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. Upon finding his condition critical doctors referred him to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. He once again shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital when no improvement in his condition was noted. He died eventually there.
According to Madhur Vihar police, at first the FIR under section 110 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered. It deals with an attempt to commit culpable homicide (When the death doesn’t occur). But the victim passed away and the section was changed to Section 105 of the BNS related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
Police have arrested the woman’s father and the neighbour who were recorded beating Abhinav in the CCTV footage and both are currently in judicial custody.
See Also: Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026: Taylor Swift named International Artist of the Year, netizens react, ‘does she know about this?’
Police are gathering more footage to identify other suspects who were involved. “We are now looking into both the circumstances surrounding Abhinav’s entry into the house and the assault that led to his death,” a senior police official said.
[Rh/GS/RS]
Suggested Reading: