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THE DADASAHEB PHALKE International Film Festival Awards 2026, held in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on November 20, 2026, announced the names of its award recipients on its official Instagram handle. The list included personalities from the Indian and international entertainment industries. This year's edition featured 41 awards, and some award recipients' names left netizens shocked, with many saying they had to check thrice to make sure it was not a parody account.
The biggest surprise was the announcement of American singer Taylor Swift as the International Artist of the Year. The announcement quickly caught netizens' attention. Apart from Taylor, the inclusion of other international stars such as Michael B Jordan and Paul Thomas Anderson on the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026 list also surprised many.
The announcement of singer and songwriter Taylor Swift was the biggest highlight, with fans sharing and reposting the news on their social media handles. The festival announced the award to Taylor Swift with a message stating that it recognised her work in music, songwriting and live entertainment, along with her global influence.
The announcement read, “recognising her extraordinary musical artistry, global cultural influence and remarkable contributions to contemporary music, song writing and live entertainment.”
Several Indian fans soon expressed their surprise and questioned whether the announcement was actually real or from a parody account. One user wrote, “I had to check it thrice to make sure it's an actual official account.” Another wrote, “first in my bloodline to read Dadasahed phalke and taylor swift in the same statement.” Many also questioned whether Taylor even knew that she had won the award, “Does she know this??.”
Another person criticized the decision, writing, “The intent of this award is not to honor Taylor swift, it’s more for this award to gain popularity or relevance. Why not honor artists of Indian origin?”
Apart from Taylor Swift, several other international names were announced as award recipients. These included Oscar winning actor Michael B. Jordan for Sinners (2025), director Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another (2025), Jessie Buckley for Hamnet (2025) and Canadian filmmaker James Cameron for his outstanding contribution to global cinema. Apart from these awards, Avatar: Fire and Ash (2025) was announced as Best International Feature Film.
Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar (2025) also emerged as a major recipient at the awards, bagging six awards. The movie dominated several major Hindi film categories, winning Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor and other awards.
The list of awards won by Dhurandhar includes:
Best Film: Dhurandhar
Best Director: Aditya Dhar (Dhurandhar)
Best Actor: Ranveer Singh (Dhurandhar)
Best Actor in a Negative Role: Akshaye Khanna (Dhurandhar)
Best Music Director: Shashwat Sachdev (Dhurandhar)
Best Producers/Producer of the Year: Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar (Dhurandhar)
Dhurandhar (2025) and its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026), are directed by Aditya Dhar and feature Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The movies follow the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh), who goes undercover as Hamza Ali Mazari in Karachi's Lyari underworld to dismantle terror networks targeting India.
Apart from this, films like Haq (2025), Saiyaara (2025) and Kantara: Chapter 1 (2025) also saw major wins.
Aneet Padda (Saiyaara) was announced as Best Actress while the Best Playback Singer award went to Faheem Abdullah and Best Lyricist was awarded to Irshad Kamil for their work in Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara (2025).
The Critics' Best Film award went to Kantara: Chapter 1, while Rishab Shetty received the Critics' Best Actor award. Yami Gautam won Critics' Best Actress for her performance in Haq (2025), while Reshu Nath from the same film received the Best Screenplay and Dialogues award.
The ceremony also featured several special honours. Kamal Haasan received the award for Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry, while music composer Ilaiyaraaja was honoured for his outstanding contribution to the music industry. Karan Aujla received the Artist of the Year award, while Samay Raina was named Comedian of the Year.
[Rh/VP/VS]
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