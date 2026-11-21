THE DADASAHEB PHALKE International Film Festival Awards 2026, held in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on November 20, 2026, announced the names of its award recipients on its official Instagram handle. The list included personalities from the Indian and international entertainment industries. This year's edition featured 41 awards, and some award recipients' names left netizens shocked, with many saying they had to check thrice to make sure it was not a parody account.

The biggest surprise was the announcement of American singer Taylor Swift as the International Artist of the Year. The announcement quickly caught netizens' attention. Apart from Taylor, the inclusion of other international stars such as Michael B Jordan and Paul Thomas Anderson on the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026 list also surprised many.

Taylor Swift named International Artist of the Year

The announcement of singer and songwriter Taylor Swift was the biggest highlight, with fans sharing and reposting the news on their social media handles. The festival announced the award to Taylor Swift with a message stating that it recognised her work in music, songwriting and live entertainment, along with her global influence.