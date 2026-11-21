AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
RESULTS TO RAJASTHAN’S Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad elections were announced on Friday, November 20, 2026, marked by a decisive victory of the Congress party. In this major turn of tables, Congress went on to win 3,758 Panchayat Samiti seats and 794 Zilla Parishad seats in the state, leaving the incumbent BJP behind, who won 2,213 and 357 seats respectively. Counting in Kota, Baran, Karauli and Sri Ganganagar districts has been rescheduled to December 17, 2026.
In the Panchayat Samiti elections, Member of Parliament (MP) Hanuman Beniwal-led Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) bagged 496 seats, Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) won 276, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 60, Communist Party of India (Marxist) 50, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) two, while Independent candidates secured a major chunk of 627 seats, of the total 7543 seats in the state — of which results of 7,520 seats are declared as of now.
See Also: Bulldozer politics in Uttar Pradesh takes a new turn: 14-year-old teenager dies following a collision with a bulldozer at Akhilesh Yadav’s rally
Results to the Zilla Parishad elections also showcased similar trends, with the RLP winning 51 seats, BAP 43, BSP 6, CPIM 7 and the independent candidates securing 13 seats respectively.
The results come as a major blow to the ruling BJP government in the state led by Bhajan Lal Sharma ahead of the 2028 assembly elections in the state.
It is a proven fact that the victors of panchayat or zilla parishad polls, — or for that matter the elections at the grassroot level — enjoy a considerable influence upon the populace of the region. It is the first tier of ensuring one's political influence, and certainly the broadest of all.
Therefore, alongside striking big wins at the Lok Sabha polls or the assembly elections in a state, it is pertinent for the political actors to broaden their support at the base level; i.e. the Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis and the Zilla Parishads.
This year, Rajasthan went to the polls twice, and in quick succession — the Urban Local body elections (municipal elections) last month, and the Panchayati Raj elections now. What is interesting to note here is not just the relatively poor performance of the BJP in the latter. One should also take note of the fact that in the elections to the urban local bodies, BJP won boards in 197 of 301 bodies. However, in the Panchayati Raj elections a month later, they were surpassed by Congress, and that too, by a sound margin.
This signifies the wave of anti-incumbency being generated among the electors at the base of India’s democracy in the last few months.
Furthermore, the results of the 2026 Panchayati Raj Elections sought to alter the trend witnessed in 2020-21 elections, when the BJP held the upper hand.
The last Panchayati Raj elections were conducted in multiple rounds. In the main round of December 2020, BJP won 353 of 636 Zilla Parishad seats, against the Congress’s 252. Subsequently, it got hold of 14-15 district boards, while the Congress secured five.
Similar trends were observed in the Panchayat Samiti elections, where BJP won 1,989 seats against 1.852 of the congress party. Congress had closed in on the gaps in the multiple rounds, but the overall wave remained in BJP’s favour.
See Also: Congress eyes over 100+ seats in 2027 UP polls ahead of seat-sharing talks with Samajwadi party
Additionally, the results of the 2026 Panchayati Raj elections are not only a verdict about the Congress Party’s improved performance. It is equally about the electoral advances made by the other political forces in the state, which presents a considerable challenge to the ruling BJP ahead of the 2028 assembly elections. RLP, BAP, BSP and CPIM made stronger inroads in the elections this year, winning a fair share of seats in the samiti as well as in the parishad.
Standing tall on their electoral performance, the Congress party sought to congratulate the people of Rajasthan in their efforts to a poorly performing “double-engine government” in the state. Taking to X, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote, “This response has come from a state where the BJP has its own government– a direct response to the double engine.”
Similar anecdotes were shared by Congress Lok Sabha MP KC Venugopal. “It’s a congress wave in Rajasthan! Bucking the trend of supporting the ruling party at the state level, the people of Rajasthan have delivered a strong verdict in the local body elections – against the BJP’s complete misgovernance in Rajasthan and the Centre,” said KC Venugopal on X.
However, BJP’s electoral setback is not only about its relative defeat. It is also about losing sight of the key strongholds in the state.
For instance, in Sikar, the wife of Jhabar Singh Kharra— the urban development and housing minister, Shanti Devi and their son Ajay Singh, lost the Panchayat Samiti elections. Durga Singh, another son of Kharra, also lost the elections while contesting as an independent.
Congress also claimed the mandate of Jaipur, by winning 14 of the 22 Panchayat Samitis in the district.
Similar news about BJP’s diminishing influence came from Jhotwara — the constituency of BJP Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. In this district, BJP won just one of the 15 seats.
Responding to this clear political, numerical and moral defeat, the State BJP Chief Madan Rathore took the responsibility for the loss. Speaking to the press on Friday, November 20, he said, “We accept the mandate of the public. We will also review where we may have flattered. We will examine these aspects and always remain deeply committed to public service.”
[OG/AR/RS]
Suggested Reading: