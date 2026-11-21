RESULTS TO RAJASTHAN’S Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad elections were announced on Friday, November 20, 2026, marked by a decisive victory of the Congress party. In this major turn of tables, Congress went on to win 3,758 Panchayat Samiti seats and 794 Zilla Parishad seats in the state, leaving the incumbent BJP behind, who won 2,213 and 357 seats respectively. Counting in Kota, Baran, Karauli and Sri Ganganagar districts has been rescheduled to December 17, 2026.

In the Panchayat Samiti elections, Member of Parliament (MP) Hanuman Beniwal-led Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) bagged 496 seats, Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) won 276, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 60, Communist Party of India (Marxist) 50, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) two, while Independent candidates secured a major chunk of 627 seats, of the total 7543 seats in the state — of which results of 7,520 seats are declared as of now.

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Results to the Zilla Parishad elections also showcased similar trends, with the RLP winning 51 seats, BAP 43, BSP 6, CPIM 7 and the independent candidates securing 13 seats respectively.

The results come as a major blow to the ruling BJP government in the state led by Bhajan Lal Sharma ahead of the 2028 assembly elections in the state.

Congress makes key inroads into Rajasthan’s grassroots

It is a proven fact that the victors of panchayat or zilla parishad polls, — or for that matter the elections at the grassroot level — enjoy a considerable influence upon the populace of the region. It is the first tier of ensuring one's political influence, and certainly the broadest of all.

Therefore, alongside striking big wins at the Lok Sabha polls or the assembly elections in a state, it is pertinent for the political actors to broaden their support at the base level; i.e. the Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis and the Zilla Parishads.

This year, Rajasthan went to the polls twice, and in quick succession — the Urban Local body elections (municipal elections) last month, and the Panchayati Raj elections now. What is interesting to note here is not just the relatively poor performance of the BJP in the latter. One should also take note of the fact that in the elections to the urban local bodies, BJP won boards in 197 of 301 bodies. However, in the Panchayati Raj elections a month later, they were surpassed by Congress, and that too, by a sound margin.