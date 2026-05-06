BCI, SCBA Seek CJI Intervention After Andhra Pradesh HC Judge Orders 24-Hour Custody of Lawyer for Procedural Lapse

During the proceedings, Justice Rao rebuked the advocate appearing for the petitioner after the lawyer failed to produce a copy of an earlier order in a similar matter. The judge accused the counsel of behaving “indolently” and questioned whether he considered himself a “great Senior Advocate”.

In the video, the advocate is seen apologising repeatedly with folded hands, saying he was in pain and “begging for grace”. Despite this, the judge directed police personnel to take the lawyer into custody for 24 hours. “Call the police. You go and file appeal,” Justice Rao could be heard saying. He also reportedly suggested that the advocate could “go and make a dharna at the Bar Council”.

The court further asked lawyers present in the courtroom to identify themselves as witnesses to the conduct of the advocate. Police personnel later entered the courtroom following the oral direction.

However, the order was ultimately not enforced after members of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Bar Association intervened and urged restraint. According to reports, the direction was recalled before it could be signed and the matter was adjourned until after the summer vacation.