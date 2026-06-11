UGC NET June 2026 Exam Slip Released At ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Steps To Download City Slip Online, Admit Cards To Be OUT Soon

UGC NET JUNE 2026 EXAM CITY SLIP OUT: The National Testing Agency has released the exam city intimation slip for UGC NET June 2026 Examination on their official portal on June 10, 2026. Those candidates who have registered for the UGC NET 2026 June exam will be required to visit the official website to download the exam city intimation slip. The exam city slip will carry details related to the allotted examination centre and help candidates to manage their travel and accommodation effectively.

The NTA has clarified that separate admit cards will be published for the exam on the official portal. The University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test June 2026 will take place for a total of 87 subjects, and it will be conducted in two different shifts by the agency.

In an official notification released by the National Testing Agency, "The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip for UGC-NET June 2026 examination (using the login credentials) from the website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.”

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How to download UGC NET June 2026 Exam City Slip

Step 1. Students must visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in to download the exam city slip.

Step 2. There will be a link for the UGC NET June 2026 Exam Slip available on the home page.

Step 3. A new page will open on the screen where candidates will be required to enter their login details to proceed further.

Step 4. Submit your credentials and your UGC NET June 2026 Exam City Slip will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Check the details mentioned on the exam city slip and download the page.

Step 6. Always keep a hard copy of the same for further requirement and future reference.

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UGC NET 2026: Examination Details

The UGC NET 2026 June examination will be conducted by the National Testing Agency from June 22, 2026 to June 30, 2026, in computer-based test mode. The examination paper will consist of two sections, each of which will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions.

Part I of the exam will have 50 questions of 100 marks. The questions in Part I will assess the candidate’s reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness. Part II will have 100 questions of 200 marks. This part is based on the subject selected by the candidate and will assess domain knowledge. The medium of Question Paper shall be in English and Hindi languages only.

University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC NET)

UGC-NET is considered as a national-level eligibility examination which is conducted twice a year for recruiting candidates for the position of the Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship and PhD admissions in universities and higher education institutions across the country.

If a candidate faces any problem in case of downloading or checking the exam city intimation slip for UGC NET 2026 June Exam, they must immediately contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

Candidates are advised to check the official UGC NET website frequently for the latest updates regarding the examination and admit card release date.

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