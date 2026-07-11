NITI Aayog Report: 94,000 Government Schools Declined in a Decade as Student Enrolment Fell by 2.26 Crore

IN A MAY 2026 REPORT, NITI Aayog highlighted a major decline in the number of government schools over the last decade. The report, titled 'School Education System in India: Temporal Analysis and Policy Roadmap for Quality Enhancement,' highlights a concerning trend in India's public education infrastructure, showing that nearly 94,000 government schools have disappeared from the school network over the past 10 years.

The report also shows that India's public education system has undergone significant transformation during this period. Student enrolment fell by 2.26 crore, reflecting sweeping structural changes in school education driven by demographic shifts, school rationalisation policies, and changing parental preferences.

NITI Aayog report on Decline in Government Schools

The report shows that the number of government schools has fallen significantly. In 2014-15, there were 11.07 lakh government schools, but by 2024-25, the number had declined to 10.13 lakh. This means that, on average, around 25 government schools disappeared from the education network every day over the past decade. During the same period, government-aided schools also declined from 83,000 to 79,000.