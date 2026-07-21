GATE 2027 Exam Schedule Released: IIT Madras Introduce New Robotics And Automation Paper, Check Details Here

GATE 2027: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has released the official schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 on their official website. Those candidates who want to appear for the exam must complete the application process. This year's examination comes with a major change: a new Robotics and Automation (RA) paper has been added. Also, for the first time in five years, the GATE syllabus has also been updated, marking a significant shift in the exam's structure.

The authority has launched the official website for GATE 2027 at gate2027.iitm.ac.in and announced the exam schedule there. The online registration process for GATE 2027 will officially commence on August 14, 2026, and interested candidates will be able to apply through the official GATE website. The candidates are advised to keep their identity proof, education certificates, photograph, scanned signature, and other required documents ready before completing the registration process.

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GATE 2027 Examination Schedule Out

The GATE 2027 will take place in online mode. The computer-based examination will be conducted on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027. These changes are aimed at making the exam more relevant to the skills currently in demand across technology and engineering sectors.

The candidates will be able to start submitting their registration forms from August 14, 2026 through the official GATE 2027 portal. The application process includes online form submission, uploading all the required documents, DigiLocker-based identity verification, and payment of the online examination fees.

GATE 2027: New Robotics Paper Added

In a major update, IIT Madras has introduced a dedicated Robotics and Automation (RA) paper in the examination process of GATE 2027. The move comes as industries are increasingly looking for engineers with expertise in Automation, Robotics, Smart Manufacturing, and Artificial Intelligence. The Textile Engineering and Fibre Science (TF) paper has been merged with the Engineering Sciences (XE) examination and will now function as one of its sections, streamlining the overall exam structure for candidates.

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The GATE examination is a national-level entrance exam for those students who are seeking admission to MTech, ME, PhD and other postgraduate programs offered by IITs, NITs, IIITs and several participating institutes. Also, students must note that GATE scores will be accepted by multiple Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment procedure.

Those candidates who are planning to appear for the postgraduate engineering entrance exam must have a look at the official schedule and commence their preparation accordingly.

(Edited by Ritik Singh)

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