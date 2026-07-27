Maharashtra NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide After Missing Re-Exam Cutoff by 11 Marks

ANOTHER HEARTBREAKING CASE of a 19-year-old medical aspirant, who allegedly died by suicide at her home in Jalalpur village in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district on Saturday July 25, 2026. The deceased has been identified as Ankita Sangle. She was found hanging in her room at around 4.30 pm on Saturday. Her family members said she was under pressure after scoring just 166 marks and missed the qualifying cutoff in the NEET-UG re-examination.

The police have also recovered a suicide note in Marathi language. The note reads, "You gave me so much love, but I couldn't fulfil even one of your wishes. Mom, you supported me like a friend in every difficulty. Dada (brother), you also supported me a lot. You loved me even more than Mom and Dad. You are not responsible for my death.”

She wrote in a letter, "Even when I was studying for the NEET Examination, you sacrificed everything for me, and I failed, unable to fulfil your wishes.” A police team from Karjat police station has sent the body for a post-mortem examination and registered a case of accidental death.

See also: After NEET Controversy, Rahul Gandhi Slams NTA Alleging Sociology Paper Leak in UGC-NET

It is not the first such incident in Maharashtra. A few weeks ago, another student died by suicide. On June 20, 2026 a 21-year-old student from Karanji village in Nashik’s Niphad taluka allegedly died by suicide a day before the NEET re-examination.

NEET Aspirant Died: What police found so far?

During the time of incident, a 19-year-old was alone at her home as her parents and elder brother had gone to Pandharpur for Ashadhi Ekadashi. Her relatives, who live nearby, found her hanging from a ceiling fan at her home and informed parents. Several NEET aspirants, allegedly, died by suicide, igniting a widespread row over the paper leak.

"Ankita appeared for the NEET UG examination May 3, 2026 and was confident about her performance. However, following the cancellation over the paper leak, she had to sit for the re-examination on June 21, 2026 again" her uncle Anna Sangle told the media. “She scored 166 marks, falling just short of her category cutoff of 177, just 11 marks less. She had been feeling extremely tense since then," he further added.

See also: NEET AIR 2 Panshul Bansal Responds to CJP Protest: ‘Why Protest When I Can Study?’

Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 Introduced

The Union Government has introduced ‘The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026’ in the Lok Sabha on July 27, 2026, aimed at strengthening the legal framework against paper leaks and malpractices in national examinations.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar posted on his X handle, “My appeal to all the students is this: Don’t be disheartened by a single failure and take such an extreme step as suicide. Your life is precious. Consider what situation your family and parents have to face in your absence. There is no alternative to struggle for success—you have the capability, and if you strive, no one can stop you from achieving success, never forget that!

Suggested reading: