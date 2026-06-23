Google Bets $75 Million on A24 For The Development of AI Filmmaking Tools

By Gopal Ram Tripathi
GOOGLE HAS STRUCK AN AI RESEARCH partnership with indie powerhouse A24, teaming the studio with Google's DeepMind unit to develop new artificial intelligence tools aimed at filmmakers. The deal represents one of the most deliberate efforts yet to bring cutting-edge AI research inside the walls of a major creative studio, and signals that the race to reshape Hollywood with artificial intelligence is accelerating fast.
The partnership comes with a roughly $75 million investment from Google, a figure comparable to what Thrive Capital put in during A24's last funding round, according to the Wall Street Journal. That's a notable benchmark, it suggests Google sees A24 not merely as a promotional vehicle for its AI ambitions, but as a genuine equity-level bet on the studio's future.
Under the terms of the agreement, A24 will gain access to DeepMind's research capabilities and infrastructure, while DeepMind researchers will collaborate directly with the studio to help build out new production workflows. The arrangement is framed as a two-way research partnership rather than a licensing deal, meaning both sides are expected to contribute to whatever tools emerge from the collaboration.
Crucially, the deal does not give Google any access to A24's content library or its data. That forge is unlikely to be an accident. Studios and talent agencies have spent the past two years drawing hard lines around content ownership as AI companies have sought to consume film and television archives for model training. By keeping its library off the table, A24 preserves both its legal standing and its credibility with the filmmaking community it has spent over a decade cultivating.
That community will be watching closely. A24 has built its reputation on a particular kind of trust with directors, giving filmmakers unusual creative latitude and functioning more as a collaborator than a traditional studio machine. How that ethos squares with AI-assisted workflows remains an open question, and one the industry will scrutinize as the partnership develops. The studio behind Everything Everywhere All at Once, Marty Supreme, and the recent Backrooms is not an obvious candidate for a tech-forward pivot, which is precisely what makes the move so striking.
For Google and DeepMind, the partnership offers something money alone can't buy: closeness to real, high-stakes creative production. Building AI tools in a lab is one thing; stress-testing them on actual film sets, in edit suites, and going through the unpredictable system of independent filmmaking is another. A24's catalog i.e. diverse, auteur-driven, and often technically ambitious, provides a demanding proving ground.
The announcement arrives as AI investment in entertainment continues to surge, with tech giants and startups alike competing to define what the next generation of filmmaking infrastructure looks like. No specific tools or projects were named in connection with the deal, and both companies described it only in broad terms. For now, the partnership is early-stage, but with $75 million on the table and DeepMind researchers deeply rooted in the process, it is unlikely to stay quiet for long.
[VP]
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