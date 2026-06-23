Google Bets $75 Million on A24 For The Development of AI Filmmaking Tools

Under the terms of the agreement, A24 will gain access to DeepMind's research capabilities and infrastructure, while DeepMind researchers will collaborate directly with the studio to help build out new production workflows. The arrangement is framed as a two-way research partnership rather than a licensing deal, meaning both sides are expected to contribute to whatever tools emerge from the collaboration.

Crucially, the deal does not give Google any access to A24's content library or its data. That forge is unlikely to be an accident. Studios and talent agencies have spent the past two years drawing hard lines around content ownership as AI companies have sought to consume film and television archives for model training. By keeping its library off the table, A24 preserves both its legal standing and its credibility with the filmmaking community it has spent over a decade cultivating.

That community will be watching closely. A24 has built its reputation on a particular kind of trust with directors, giving filmmakers unusual creative latitude and functioning more as a collaborator than a traditional studio machine. How that ethos squares with AI-assisted workflows remains an open question, and one the industry will scrutinize as the partnership develops. The studio behind Everything Everywhere All at Once, Marty Supreme, and the recent Backrooms is not an obvious candidate for a tech-forward pivot, which is precisely what makes the move so striking.