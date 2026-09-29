Former BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla Gets Thrashed, Clothes Torn After Physical Altercation With Contestant Siwet Tomar on Rise and Fall Season 2 Set

Key Points
In the third episode of Prime Video/MX Original's "Rise and Fall Season 2," an argument between contestants Siwet Tomar and former BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla turned physical after Siwet named Shehzad the "weakest decision-maker" and Shehzad accused him of double standards over his shifting alliance with Swara Bhasker.
Siwet grabbed Shehzad by the neck and pushed him down, leaving Shehzad injured and his clothes torn; multiple outlets report Siwet was subsequently evicted from the show for violating its rule against physical violence.
The incident drew reactions from politicians outside the show, including AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj and former Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV, both of whom publicly condemned the altercation and voiced concern for Poonawalla.
THE WORLD OF REALITY TELEVISION remains rife with chaos in this week’s latest. In the latest episode of the Prime Video’s “Rise and Fall Season 2,” the show witnessed a dramatic exit as contestant Siwet Tomar was ousted from the show after an altercation with former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, another contestant on the reality show. A disagreement broke out between the two which eventually culminated into a physical scuffle as Siwet thrashed Poonawalla and even tore his clothes.
In a latest episode of Rise and Fall Season 2, the contestants were asked to identify which of them is the least capable of wielding power and lacks the ability to become a “ruler.” Shehzad Poonawalla mentioned actor Siwet Tomar in this regard, which irked the latter. Siwet, displeased by the comment, subsequently accused Shehzad of seeking his “support” when he intended to oppose Swara Bhasker. He also referred to Shehzad as “sewak” (servant).
The argument escalated after Shehzad brought up Siwet's apparent association with Swara, despite Siwet previously saying that he would not interact with her until she apologized for her remarks about Rajput women. He was referring to her comments about the Jauhar sequence in Padmaavat.
See also: Swara Bhasker Hits Back at Body Shamers With 'Moti' Blouse at Rise and Fall Season 2 Premiere
Shehzad was then seen erratically moving through the set while shouting ye dogalapan hai, ye dogalapan hai (Its hypocrisy, its hypocrisy). Afterwards, Siwet is seen aggressively moving towards Shehzad, prompting Swara to step in and tell him, “Don't hit him.” However, Siwet got a hold on Shehzad and beat him. Poonawalla then fell to the ground, and was seen his clothes torn.
While netizens debate whether Siwet actually hit Shehzad, the incident has sparked a wave of reactions online. Several media reports have claimed that Siwet has been removed from the show over his alleged violent behavior.
Shehzad Poonawalla is a political commentator and former national spokesperson of the BJP. He recently left the BJP and made his reality television debut with Rise And Fall Season 2. Siwet, meanwhile, has appeared in three reality shows — Roadies, Splitsvilla, and The 50. He is also a content creator.
See also: Shehzad Poonawalla Resigns From All BJP Posts, Citing “Pressing” Personal and Financial Reasons
As video clips of Shehzad Poonawalla getting thrashed in the show started circulating on social media platforms, comments and concerns are pouring in from politicians.
Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj was among the politicians who reacted to the incident. Sharing a video clip of the altercation, he wrote: “Seeing Shehzad Poonawalla getting beaten on camera like this is extremely sad. Strong condemnation.”
Former Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV also reacted to a video of Shehzad Poonwalla getting thrashed, and asked whether he was hurt. “Shehzad bhai, zyada toh nahi lagi…? Kadi ninda (Shehzad bhai, hope you didn't get too hurt. Strong condemnation.”
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national spokesperson Priyanka Bharti also reacted to the controversy, suggesting that the former BJP leader may have expected someone to intervene and protect him.
"What has happened? I think the former BJP spokesperson was thinking, the anchor will come to save me! If not the anchor, then the analyst will surely save me! If not the analyst, then the "senior journalists" will surely save me!" she wrote in Hindi on X.
Shehzad Poonawalla's brother, Tehseen Poonwalla, also joined the social media reactions. Responding to a post that described Shehzad Poonawalla as a “Shame for his family and brother,” Tehseen said on X, “Dude, never ever feel bad for me! I am a star and will always remain one.. Don't need sympathy ever! Let me be clear ...”
In Rise And Fall, the contestants are divided into two groups — Rulers and Workers. The Rulers stay in a penthouse and enjoy several luxuries while taking key decisions and having fewer responsibilities related to completing tasks. The Workers, on the other hand, are required to carry out duties for the Rulers and are deprived of several comforts, with some situations even requiring them to manage without a bed.
The show features 15 contestants, including Gautam Gulati, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tej Pratap Yadav, Shehzad Poonawalla, Karan Patel, Kaira Anu, Niharika Tomar, Raj Grover, Anish Bhagat and Sara Gurpal, among others. The reality show, hosted by Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, is available to stream for free on Prime Video and MX Player.
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