Former BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla Gets Thrashed, Clothes Torn After Physical Altercation With Contestant Siwet Tomar on Rise and Fall Season 2 Set

While netizens debate whether Siwet actually hit Shehzad, the incident has sparked a wave of reactions online. Several media reports have claimed that Siwet has been removed from the show over his alleged violent behavior.

Shehzad Poonawalla is a political commentator and former national spokesperson of the BJP. He recently left the BJP and made his reality television debut with Rise And Fall Season 2. Siwet, meanwhile, has appeared in three reality shows — Roadies, Splitsvilla, and The 50. He is also a content creator.

See also: Shehzad Poonawalla Resigns From All BJP Posts, Citing “Pressing” Personal and Financial Reasons

Online Reactions To Getting Shehzad Poonawalla Thrashed On Rise And Fall Season 2

As video clips of Shehzad Poonawalla getting thrashed in the show started circulating on social media platforms, comments and concerns are pouring in from politicians.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj was among the politicians who reacted to the incident. Sharing a video clip of the altercation, he wrote: “Seeing Shehzad Poonawalla getting beaten on camera like this is extremely sad. Strong condemnation.”

Former Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV also reacted to a video of Shehzad Poonwalla getting thrashed, and asked whether he was hurt. “Shehzad bhai, zyada toh nahi lagi…? Kadi ninda (Shehzad bhai, hope you didn't get too hurt. Strong condemnation.”

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national spokesperson Priyanka Bharti also reacted to the controversy, suggesting that the former BJP leader may have expected someone to intervene and protect him.

"What has happened? I think the former BJP spokesperson was thinking, the anchor will come to save me! If not the anchor, then the analyst will surely save me! If not the analyst, then the "senior journalists" will surely save me!" she wrote in Hindi on X.

Shehzad Poonawalla's brother, Tehseen Poonwalla, also joined the social media reactions. Responding to a post that described Shehzad Poonawalla as a “Shame for his family and brother,” Tehseen said on X, “Dude, never ever feel bad for me! I am a star and will always remain one.. Don't need sympathy ever! Let me be clear ...”

About Rise And Fall Season 2

In Rise And Fall, the contestants are divided into two groups — Rulers and Workers. The Rulers stay in a penthouse and enjoy several luxuries while taking key decisions and having fewer responsibilities related to completing tasks. The Workers, on the other hand, are required to carry out duties for the Rulers and are deprived of several comforts, with some situations even requiring them to manage without a bed.

The show features 15 contestants, including Gautam Gulati, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tej Pratap Yadav, Shehzad Poonawalla, Karan Patel, Kaira Anu, Niharika Tomar, Raj Grover, Anish Bhagat and Sara Gurpal, among others. The reality show, hosted by Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, is available to stream for free on Prime Video and MX Player.