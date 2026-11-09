Five actress who played Ma Sita on big screen before Sai Pallavi

RAMAYANA, an Indian epic, is deeply embedded in the culture of Indian society. The lore has been told innumerable times in the form of legend, stories, stage shows, drama, theater and movies. It is defined and adapted from generation to generation in different styles . One of the newest forms of storytelling, cinema, has also not been uninfluenced by the sheer devotion and uttermost respect for the display of Lord Rama and Ma Sita.

From the early expanding phase of the cinema in pre-independent India to the latest age of VFX-CGI heavy technological advancements, the one thing that has been common is the pure soul-soothing delight of Ma Sita’s blessings. Below are the five such Ma Sita’s performances, played charismatically by actresses from the Indian Cinema.