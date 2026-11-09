Five actress who played Ma Sita on big screen before Sai Pallavi

AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
RAMAYANA, an Indian epic, is deeply embedded in the culture of Indian society. The lore has been told innumerable times in the form of legend, stories, stage shows, drama, theater and movies. It is defined and adapted from generation to generation in different styles . One of the newest forms of storytelling, cinema, has also not been uninfluenced by the sheer devotion and uttermost respect for the display of Lord Rama and Ma Sita.
From the early expanding phase of the cinema in pre-independent India to the latest age of VFX-CGI heavy technological advancements, the one thing that has been common is the pure soul-soothing delight of Ma Sita’s blessings. Below are the five such Ma Sita’s performances, played charismatically by actresses from the Indian Cinema.
See Also: King Arthur and Ramayana: ancient stories that speak to the moral dilemmas of today’s leaders
1. Shobhna Samarth- Ram Rajya (1943)
One of the earliest depictions of Ma Sita on the Big Screen was portrayed by Shobhna Samarth. Born in 1916, she was a popular Hindi film actress, producer and director. She first played Ma Sita in the year 1942 in Vijay Bhatt’s Bharat Milap. This was followed by Ram Rajya (1943), in which she was opposite Prem Adib’s portrayal of Lord Rama. The on-screen Jodi (couple) of the both stars became overnight sensation across the nation and their images started to appear on calendars.
2. Padmini - Sampoorna Ramayanam (1958)
Padmini was a popular actress and classical dancer of Indian cinema. She played Sita in 1958 Sampoorna Ramayanam opposite N.T. Rama Rao as Lord Rama. The film renewed the interest of mythological films in Tamil cinema.
3. Jaya Prada- Seetha Kalyanam (1976)
A celebrated Indian actress across Telugu and Hindi cinema. She portrayed Ma Sita in Telugu film Sita Kalyanam (1976), opposite Ravi Kumar’s Lord Rama. Film began to unfold from Bala Kanda, including Rama and Sita’s marriage. She later also appeared in reprising the same role in movies like Seetha Rama Vanavasam and the Hindi film Lav Kush (1997).
4. Nayanthara - Sri Rama Rajyam (2011)
The lady Superstar of South Indian cinema, has established herself through performances which resonate across industries like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Bollywood. She portrayed the Ma Sita’s character in Sri Rama Rajyam opposite of Nandamuri Balakrishna who played Lord Rama. The film takes place in the aftermath of Sita’s departure from Ayodhya and her life with her childrens Lava and Kusha.
See Also: From Om Raut’s much-criticized Adipurush to Ramanand Sagar’s beloved Ramayan: Here Are Five Popular On-Screen Adaptations of the Ramayana
5. Kriti Senon - Adipurush (2023)
One of the new leading actresses in modern Hindi cinema, Kriti Sanon appeared in the role of Ma Sita in 2023 Om Raut’s Adipurush. Although the film received major backlash among audience and critics, several reviews acknowledged the honest effort put by Kriti for the role.
[Rh/GS/RS]
Suggested Reading: