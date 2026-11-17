See Also: Ramayana Movie Review: While occasionally a hit-and-miss, an epic in its entirety

Of the total Rs. 947 crore gross of the movie, Rs 792 crore is the net collection, the actual amount which a movie earns after subtracting the tax on the ticket prices. The movie was dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada other than getting the original Hindi release. The total Hindi net collection alone has also crossed Rs 600 crore.

In the overseas market too the film is about to cross Rs 500 crore with North America leading the tally with the total gross as of Rs 228 crore as of Sunday November 15, 2026.

Before the release the movie was surrounded with numerous controversies. Many were criticizing the Computer Generated Imagery (CGI) and VFX heavy shots. While other were joking around with some music choices

The historical South India contribution in the collections

Ramayana is also doing exceptionally well in southern states (Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala) where a Bollywood release usually doesn’t expect a warm welcome like the local releases, showcasing its potential as a true Pan-India Movie.

Karnataka where the movie has grossed almost Rs 135 crore is particularly because of the superstardom of local boy Yash who has played the role of main antagonist, Ravana. In other states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (Rs 72 crore), Kerala (Rs 46 crore) and Tamil Nadu (Rs 45 crore) the movie has done fairly well taking the total gross from the five southern states to almost Rs 300 crore in just the span of eleven days. This has contributed to more than one third of the movie's overall gross collection in India.