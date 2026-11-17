AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
RAMAYANA, the movie which was released on the occasion of Diwali on Thursday November 5, 2026 has crossed the milestone of Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office within just 8 days. It is now heading towards achieving another impeccable feat of Rs.1500 crore which is considered a rare sight in the Indian cinema industry.
According to digital box office tracking platform, Sacnilk the movie till Monday, November 16, 2026 has grossed a total Rs 1437.25 crore at the worldwide box office of which Rs 947.25 crore has come from the India and the rest Rs 490 crore belongs to the rest of the world. With this the movie is all set to cross Rs 1500 crore and that too in less than 15 days.
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Of the total Rs. 947 crore gross of the movie, Rs 792 crore is the net collection, the actual amount which a movie earns after subtracting the tax on the ticket prices. The movie was dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada other than getting the original Hindi release. The total Hindi net collection alone has also crossed Rs 600 crore.
In the overseas market too the film is about to cross Rs 500 crore with North America leading the tally with the total gross as of Rs 228 crore as of Sunday November 15, 2026.
Before the release the movie was surrounded with numerous controversies. Many were criticizing the Computer Generated Imagery (CGI) and VFX heavy shots. While other were joking around with some music choices
Ramayana is also doing exceptionally well in southern states (Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala) where a Bollywood release usually doesn’t expect a warm welcome like the local releases, showcasing its potential as a true Pan-India Movie.
Karnataka where the movie has grossed almost Rs 135 crore is particularly because of the superstardom of local boy Yash who has played the role of main antagonist, Ravana. In other states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (Rs 72 crore), Kerala (Rs 46 crore) and Tamil Nadu (Rs 45 crore) the movie has done fairly well taking the total gross from the five southern states to almost Rs 300 crore in just the span of eleven days. This has contributed to more than one third of the movie's overall gross collection in India.
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It has also become the first bollywood film to cross Rs 50 crore mark in the state of Kerala, an extraordinary feat again for a non-malayalam movie.
Upcoming target for the movie is to become India’s biggest earning film for which it has to cross the collection of movie like Pushpa: The Rule-Part 2 (Rs 1743 crore), Bahubali 2 The Conclusion (Rs 1788 crore), Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (Rs 1813 crore) and Dangal (Rs 2070 crore), which is India’s Highest grossing film yet.
[Rh/GS]
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