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MONICA BELLUCCI, Italian model and movie star was once, in 2006, set to play the role of senior Congress leader, Sonia Gandhi. Now after 20 years have passed and the memoir of Sonia Gandhi Belonging: A journey of love enjoying a bestseller run, the movie plan is nowhere in sight.
She was in the jury of the Cannes Film Festival when the makers of the biopic announced that they’ve signed her to play Sonia Gandhi in a movie called ‘Sonia. "She is excited about the prospect of playing Sonia Gandhi," producer Sunanda Murli Manohar said at the time.
But then came a notice from the Congress and the project got delayed for an indefinite time and different people now recite their own different versions.
Bellucci also offered a version of her own in 2012: "Yes, I was once approached to play Sonia Gandhi in an Indian movie, but I didn't like the script, so I didn't go ahead with it." At another instance she cited a vague explanation, blaming "many reasons" that led the movie to never come into existence.
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Producer Manohar, who died in 2017, once said in an interview with the New York Times in July 2006, "We were about to start production in the next 60 days... But the Congress is a very big political party, and we are trying to make a film in India. We can't move forward until we have cleared these apprehensions."
The Indian-American filmmaker Jagmohan Mundhra was hired to direct the movie and it was to be based on journalist Rasheed Kidwai's 'Sonia: A Biography' (2003).
Mundhra called his script "uncontroversial". He said that he doesn’t have any personal grudge against Sonia Gandhi but her life journey is in itself fascinating enough to be told on a big screen. “My fascination with her life comes from an interest in how the hand of destiny can pick someone up from where they started out and throw them somewhere else."
He also claimed he'd shared his research with Sonia Gandhi. The Congress simply rejected the claim, labelling it as filled with the intention of gaining cheap publicity.
Born in 1964 Monica started her career as a fashion model after she was signed by Elite Model Management. She collaborated with popular brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Dior and Cartier that made her more than just a model. She established herself a modern image of Italian elegance.
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The famous Italian actress Bellucci is popular for her roles like Mary Magdalene in the movie The Passion of the Christ and Persephone in the 'Matrix' movies. One of her controversial scene in the movie Irreversible (2002) which depicts the brutality of rape became one of the most controversial scene in cinema history. Reportedly many guests and critics started walking out of film screening citing the graphic violence gore and intolerable. The film was directed by the Argentine filmmaker Gasper Noe.
She later at the age of 50 played bond girl in 2015’s James Bond franchise film Specter, becoming the oldest actress to play a bond girl.
[Rh/GS/RS]
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