MONICA BELLUCCI, Italian model and movie star was once, in 2006, set to play the role of senior Congress leader, Sonia Gandhi. Now after 20 years have passed and the memoir of Sonia Gandhi Belonging: A journey of love enjoying a bestseller run, the movie plan is nowhere in sight.

She was in the jury of the Cannes Film Festival when the makers of the biopic announced that they’ve signed her to play Sonia Gandhi in a movie called ‘Sonia. "She is excited about the prospect of playing Sonia Gandhi," producer Sunanda Murli Manohar said at the time.

But then came a notice from the Congress and the project got delayed for an indefinite time and different people now recite their own different versions.

Bellucci also offered a version of her own in 2012: "Yes, I was once approached to play Sonia Gandhi in an Indian movie, but I didn't like the script, so I didn't go ahead with it." At another instance she cited a vague explanation, blaming "many reasons" that led the movie to never come into existence.