Pakistani TV anchor Rabia Ahsan shot dead at her Rawalpindi residence, husband reportedly confesses to murder

After investigating the scene, police recovered a pistol suspected to have been used in the murder. According to Dawn, Khan told police that the pistol went off accidentally while he was handling it. He added that he was unaware it was loaded. Based on the information, a case has been registered against Tahir Khan under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code which deals with punishment for qatl-e-amd (intentional murder).

According to reports by The Times of India, City Police Officer (CPO) Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera confirmed that Ahsan's husband had been arrested and the forensic team had collected the evidence. He also mentioned that a male domestic worker said the gunshot had been fired accidentally. Sukhera also visited the crime scene along with the Superintendent of Police (SSP) and other officers. The body was taken for a post-mortem examination. The investigation into the case is underway.