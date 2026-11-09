Pakistani TV anchor Rabia Ahsan shot dead at her Rawalpindi residence, husband reportedly confesses to murder

AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
ON SUNDAY, November 8, 2026, Pakistani television anchor Rabia Ahsan was found shot dead at her residence in Rawalpindi's Gulshanabad area, Pakistan. Police have taken her husband, Ahsan Tahir Khan, into custody and seized the weapon suspected to have been used in the murder. Pakistani media outlet Samaa reported that Tahir confessed to killing his wife during police questioning.
Ahsan worked as an anchor and programme host for a local private TV channel in the Gulshanabad area of Rawalpindi. Following the incident, senior police officers visited the scene to inspect the crime scene along with the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) team. The forensic team collected evidence from the scene, and Ahsan's body was sent for a post-mortem examination.
According to the FIR filed in the case, the body of 41-year-old Ahsan was found in her bedroom next to the bed, covered in blood. The report said that at around 2:30 pm of November 8, 2026, the family heard the sound of a gunshot. It further mentioned that Ahsan's sister, Alwina, reportedly rushed to the bedroom and found her sister lying on the floor, with her husband, Tahir, holding a gun.
After investigating the scene, police recovered a pistol suspected to have been used in the murder. According to Dawn, Khan told police that the pistol went off accidentally while he was handling it. He added that he was unaware it was loaded. Based on the information, a case has been registered against Tahir Khan under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code which deals with punishment for qatl-e-amd (intentional murder).
According to reports by The Times of India, City Police Officer (CPO) Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera confirmed that Ahsan's husband had been arrested and the forensic team had collected the evidence. He also mentioned that a male domestic worker said the gunshot had been fired accidentally. Sukhera also visited the crime scene along with the Superintendent of Police (SSP) and other officers. The body was taken for a post-mortem examination. The investigation into the case is underway.
Rabia Ahsan was a 41-year-old television anchor and a familiar face in the Pakistani TV news industry. She worked as an anchor and was a programme host for news channel 94 News. She was a mother of two daughters, and her husband served as a deputy director at Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF). Dawn reported that at the time of the incident, both daughters and their grandmother were in the lawn.
Pakistan's First Lady, Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, expressed grief over the incident. A social media message was shared by the President of Pakistan's account. The statement read, “The First Lady has expressed deep sadness over the killing of journalist Rabia Ahsan and strongly condemned the violence. She called for a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation to establish the facts and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.”
The statement further mentioned, “She also expressed dismay over another incident of disturbing pattern of killing of another professional woman in the same metropolitan area.” Recalling the murder of another media person, Hina Javed, a 45-year-old digital media executive who was found dead at her residence in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, with signs of torture, the statement highlighted concerns over the incidents. At the end, the statement read, “Such incidents demand serious attention and accountability. Women must be able to live and work without fear for their lives.”
[Rh/VP/VS]
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