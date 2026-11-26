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STAND-UP COMEDIAN Yash Maheshwari has found himself at the centre of a controversy over his alleged derogatory remarks about women from Bihar and the Chhath Puja festival. He made the remarks during a stand-up comedy event at Hideout Comedy Club in Saket, Delhi, on October 24, 2026. His performance included a remark mocking the traditional sindoor worn by married women in Bihar and other regions where Chhath Puja is celebrated.
According to ANI, Delhi Police registered an FIR at Saket Police Station after a complaint was filed by author and poet Nilotpal Mrinal. He approached the police seeking action against comedian Maheshwari, the organisers of the comedy event and Hideout Comedy Club.
The case has been registered under Sections 79, 196, 296 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These sections deal with acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman, promoting enmity between groups, obscene acts and intentional insult intended to provoke a breach of peace.
The complaint mentioned that Comedian Maheshwari's remarks hurt the dignity of Bihar women and disrespected the state's religious beliefs and cultural traditions. It further asked for the examination of videos circulating online, recordings of the event, social media posts and other available digital evidence.
The controversy erupted after a video of the stand-up comedy event held on October 24, 2026, was uploaded to Maheshwari's YouTube account. He posted the video, titled Morally Questionable, on November 21, 2026. Following the release of the video clips from the performance started circulating on social media.
The video was Filmed at Hideout Comedy Club, where Maheshwari made jokes about Bihar, its women, customs and the Chhath Puja festival. One of the clips circulating online showed Maheshwari making a sexually explicit comparison involving the long streak of orange sindoor worn by married women during Chhath Puja. The remark drew widespread criticism from social media users, politicians and others.
Chhath Puja is a major religious festival celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh. The festival involves devotees offering prayers to the Sun God and seeking the well-being of their families. The video triggered widespread backlash, with users and cultural groups demanding legal action against the comedian. Amid the criticism, Maheshwari removed the controversial video from his YouTube channel and deactivated his Instagram account.
On the night of Tuesday, November 24, 2026, he also uploaded a video titled “Public Apology to All the People of Bihar” on YouTube.
In the video, he acknowledged that his remarks about Bihar's culture and traditions were wrong and inappropriate and apologised to the people of the state. “I shouldn't have made those remarks. It was never my intention, but I am sorry that it came across like that, and people objected to it,” he said. He further stated that he did not intend to hurt anyone's religious sentiments and accepted that he had made a mistake. He also promised not to repeat such remarks in the future and said he would be more careful.
Following the registration of the FIR, Delhi Police said it would examine the video recording of the programme and other digital evidence. Further action would be taken after the investigation and in accordance with the law.
Earlier, on November 24, 2026, Patna Cyber Police also registered an FIR against Maheshwari. The case was filed under Sections 75(1), 79, 351 and 352 of the BNS, along with Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.
Patna Police shared a post on X featuring an image of the complaint. The caption in the post read that the police had received information about derogatory remarks made by Comedian Yash Maheshwari about women from Bihar in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.
The caption further stated, “The FIR was registered after the matter was taken seriously in view of concerns that the objectionable comments about women from Bihar in the aforementioned video/content could affect social harmony and create hostility between different communities. Patna Cyber Police Station is investigating the case and taking further legal action.”
Several political leaders from different parties also criticised Maheshwari's remarks. Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi took to X on November 25, 2026, and wrote, “Mocking Chhath Puja, making obscene remarks about married women and ridiculing their sindoor is a vile assault on our cultural dignity and the dignity of women masquerading as ‘comedy’.”
He further urged the Bihar Police, Delhi Police and other concerned authorities to take immediate action and register a case against Yash Maheshwari. “Constitutional freedoms always come with responsibility,” he added.
BJP MP Ritu Jaiswal also shared the video on X and demanded legal action against the comedian. She wrote, “An FIR should be filed against this man in every district of Bihar for making obscene jokes about our great festival of Chhath and those who observe the Chhath fast. Legal action should be so strict that he realizes his mistake and can witness firsthand the grandeur of our great festival at the next Chhath. We will not tolerate anyone messing with the faith and identity associated with Chhath!”
[Rh/VP/RS]
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