The video was Filmed at Hideout Comedy Club, where Maheshwari made jokes about Bihar, its women, customs and the Chhath Puja festival. One of the clips circulating online showed Maheshwari making a sexually explicit comparison involving the long streak of orange sindoor worn by married women during Chhath Puja. The remark drew widespread criticism from social media users, politicians and others.

Chhath Puja is a major religious festival celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh. The festival involves devotees offering prayers to the Sun God and seeking the well-being of their families. The video triggered widespread backlash, with users and cultural groups demanding legal action against the comedian. Amid the criticism, Maheshwari removed the controversial video from his YouTube channel and deactivated his Instagram account.

On the night of Tuesday, November 24, 2026, he also uploaded a video titled “Public Apology to All the People of Bihar” on YouTube.

In the video, he acknowledged that his remarks about Bihar's culture and traditions were wrong and inappropriate and apologised to the people of the state. “I shouldn't have made those remarks. It was never my intention, but I am sorry that it came across like that, and people objected to it,” he said. He further stated that he did not intend to hurt anyone's religious sentiments and accepted that he had made a mistake. He also promised not to repeat such remarks in the future and said he would be more careful.

Patna Police Take Action Against Yash Maheshwari

Following the registration of the FIR, Delhi Police said it would examine the video recording of the programme and other digital evidence. Further action would be taken after the investigation and in accordance with the law.