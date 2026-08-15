No Criminal Proceedings Against Comedian Samay Raina And Others: Supreme Court Quashed All Criminal Charges Against The Comedian and Other’s After Remarks On Disabilities

Key Points:
The supreme court stopped any further proceedings on Samay Raina and others facing criminal charges.
Samay Raina organised a chess tournament for the disabled people, that got the court's attention.
The controversy on India's Got Latent show made Samay Raina pay for his remarks on the disabled people.
ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 14, 2026, the Supreme court stopped to look further into the criminal charges against comedian Samay Raina for his remarks about disabled people on his show, India’s Got Latent. Also the FIRs against Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar were dismissed by the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant in a Bench.
Raina, Goyal, Thakkar and Tanwar organised shows for the disabled people that caught the court’s attention and made them appreciate the gesture on Friday, August 14, 2026.
See Also: Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia reunite on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ after the Latent controversy
Over the past year, the scrutiny faced by the comedian Samay Raina forced him to cancel his popular show, India’s Got Latent. After months of proceedings against him, he did make his comeback on Netflix but was still under charges until Friday, August 14, 2026. The court was impressed by the gesture put up by the comedian and others for the people with disabilities. Though the suggestions from the disabled people are yet to be considered by the court to ensure better checks on the content and their appropriate use on the issues that won’t offend certain communities.
The supreme court says, “They are very bright youngsters. If they have started working in positive direction, there will be positive output.”
From March 14 to March 15, 2026 in Pune, Samay and others organised a chess tournament for the people with disabilities called ‘Super Heroes Cup’ and few more fund raising shows are also supposed to be held soon. To which the court took a note on August 14, 2026. Samay and others are also willing to invite the people suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) to these shows. Yes, the jokes around SMA also surfaced on the show. The petitioner-foundation will help them to coordinate on how they could handle such events. 12.5 crore rupees have been given as part of the donations for the welfare of special-abled persons that was solely received from the shows.
See Also: “It’s a Social Burden We Are Putting on You, Not a Penal Burden”: Top Court Directs Comedian Samay Raina and Four Others to Host Events to Raise Funds for People with Disabilities
India’s Got Latent got shelved on February 12, 2025 after the controversial episode got a legal notice on February 11, 2025. All of the episodes were removed from Youtube Platform. Several people who showed up on the show were booked on criminal charges for making insensitive remarks and ‘dark’ comedy one liners. Podcast show host and content creator Ranveer Allahabadia also known as ‘Beer Biceps’ was also part of the India’s Got Latent infamous episode and urged for a relief from the supreme court but was granted with interim protection from arrest instead. Popular names like Ashish Chanchlani, and Samay Raina faced criminal proceedings.
Cure SMA India Foundation, an NGO took their plea to the top court, and accused Raina and three others of the remarks over the high cost treatment for SMA. Raina joked about a person with SMA that quickly stirred up as a big mess for the comedian. A petition was released seeking a proper handling of such content online and how they violated the right to life and dignity of persons with disabilities. The plea named Raina and the others to be held under question by the court and to be directed to organise at least two events to raise funds for the treatment of disabled people.
According to his counsel, Raina even reached out to the specially-abled people and an amount of rupees 9 lakh was raised but failed to properly organise such an act. The comedian was charged with costs and was asked to pay 3 lakh rupees. The court also warned him of charging him again if he harms anyone’s sentiment again.
But on August 14, 2026, the comedian’s act of charity reached the court. They appreciated his contribution and how Raina handled such situations after facing charges.The court added, “We have no doubt that respondents 6-10 will work hard in their endeavour to organise events for celebrating the lives and increasing dignity of SMA warriors and any other event suggested by the NGO shall also be promptly organised. Responders will continue to seek guidance from petitioners for such events.” Samay and others have been relieved by the supreme court and face no further charges that were set against them.
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