No Criminal Proceedings Against Comedian Samay Raina And Others: Supreme Court Quashed All Criminal Charges Against The Comedian and Other’s After Remarks On Disabilities

The supreme court says, “They are very bright youngsters. If they have started working in positive direction, there will be positive output.”

From March 14 to March 15, 2026 in Pune, Samay and others organised a chess tournament for the people with disabilities called ‘Super Heroes Cup’ and few more fund raising shows are also supposed to be held soon. To which the court took a note on August 14, 2026. Samay and others are also willing to invite the people suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) to these shows. Yes, the jokes around SMA also surfaced on the show. The petitioner-foundation will help them to coordinate on how they could handle such events. 12.5 crore rupees have been given as part of the donations for the welfare of special-abled persons that was solely received from the shows.

See Also: “It’s a Social Burden We Are Putting on You, Not a Penal Burden”: Top Court Directs Comedian Samay Raina and Four Others to Host Events to Raise Funds for People with Disabilities

The Controversy and How They Are Being Handled Now By The Court

India’s Got Latent got shelved on February 12, 2025 after the controversial episode got a legal notice on February 11, 2025. All of the episodes were removed from Youtube Platform. Several people who showed up on the show were booked on criminal charges for making insensitive remarks and ‘dark’ comedy one liners. Podcast show host and content creator Ranveer Allahabadia also known as ‘Beer Biceps’ was also part of the India’s Got Latent infamous episode and urged for a relief from the supreme court but was granted with interim protection from arrest instead. Popular names like Ashish Chanchlani, and Samay Raina faced criminal proceedings.

Cure SMA India Foundation, an NGO took their plea to the top court, and accused Raina and three others of the remarks over the high cost treatment for SMA. Raina joked about a person with SMA that quickly stirred up as a big mess for the comedian. A petition was released seeking a proper handling of such content online and how they violated the right to life and dignity of persons with disabilities. The plea named Raina and the others to be held under question by the court and to be directed to organise at least two events to raise funds for the treatment of disabled people.