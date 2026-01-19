Deadly Spain Rail Tragedy Kills 21 People After High-Speed Trains Collide Near Cordoba, Disrupts Major Rail Routes as Rescue Operation Continues

At least 21 killed and over 70 injured after two high-speed trains collided near Cordoba in southern Spain.
Emergency services launched a massive rescue operation as rail lines on key routes were suspended.
Authorities are investigating the cause while leaders and the royal family expressed condolences.
Spain witnessed a deadly accident as two high-speed trains collided near the city of Cordoba in its southern part on Sunday night, 18 January 2026. The crash led to 21 people losing their lives, while 70 others were left injured, triggering a large-scale emergency response. The trains were travelling on the Malaga–Madrid and Madrid–Huelva routes, and officials have warned that the death toll could rise.
The accident occurred at around 19:45 local time as a passenger train on the Malaga–Madrid route, with 317 people onboard, derailed near Amaduz, which is located 20 km away from Cordoba. The derailment caused it to crash into another high-speed train travelling on an adjacent track from Madrid to Huelva, causing it to derail as well.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the accident. Spain’s Transport Minister, Oscar Puente, reported that thirty of the injured were in serious condition and were immediately hospitalized. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez came out to express his condolences over the tragedy. He took to his X handle to write about the accident, saying, “Today is a night of deep pain for our country owing to the tragic rail accident in Adamuz.”
Reports suggest that the royal family of Spain also came forward to extend their condolences to those affected. The accident was described as “terrible” by the Transport Minister as he explained the situation. As per Puente, the last two wagons of the Malaga–Madrid train derailed and struck the first two carriages of the oncoming train, sending them off the tracks.
The incident was followed by the immediate deployment of emergency services from the Andalusia region to the scene. The Military Emergency Unit was also mobilized to assist with the rescue operation. Patients with minor injuries were sent to a nearby sports center to receive first aid. A dedicated phone line was set up as the rail infrastructure operator, Adif, announced the opening of an area near Atocha Station in Madrid, Malaga and Huelva to provide information for relatives of affected passengers.
Authorities have reported the suspension of the affected lines until at least 20 January 2026, as rescue operations and recovery efforts are underway, with officials working through Sunday night. The tragic incident has revived memories of Spain’s deadliest rail disaster in 2013, which claimed 79 lives after a high-speed train derailed while entering the city of Santiago de Compostela. The incident has renewed concerns regarding the country’s railway safety.
(SY)
Suggested Reading: