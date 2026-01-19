Deadly Spain Rail Tragedy Kills 21 People After High-Speed Trains Collide Near Cordoba, Disrupts Major Rail Routes as Rescue Operation Continues

Spain witnessed a deadly accident as two high-speed trains collided near the city of Cordoba in its southern part on Sunday night, 18 January 2026. The crash led to 21 people losing their lives, while 70 others were left injured, triggering a large-scale emergency response. The trains were travelling on the Malaga–Madrid and Madrid–Huelva routes, and officials have warned that the death toll could rise.

The accident occurred at around 19:45 local time as a passenger train on the Malaga–Madrid route, with 317 people onboard, derailed near Amaduz, which is located 20 km away from Cordoba. The derailment caused it to crash into another high-speed train travelling on an adjacent track from Madrid to Huelva, causing it to derail as well.