‘Shame Must Change Sides’: Gisèle Pelicot’s Tremendous Message of Hope and Courage Sweeps the World

Frenchwoman Gisèle Pelicot has become an international symbol of courage after fearlessly speaking out about her now ex-husband subjecting her to countless rapes while unconscious over their 50-year marriage. Following the conclusion of the high-profile criminal trial against her ex-husband, Pelicot released her memoir, “A Hymn to Life: Shame has to Change Sides,” on February 17, 2026. The book documents her experience and has gone international. The translations of her book and various interviews on international media have made her an icon of women’s resilience against the worst forms of sexual violence.

The Pelicot Rape Case, also known in France as the Mazan Rape Trial, named after a village in southeastern France where the Pelicot family lived, began in 2020 following the summons of Gisèle Pelicot’s husband, Dominique, to the local police station for allegedly taking indecent photos of women in public without their consent. Investigators then discovered that from 2011 to 2020, Dominique Pelicot chemically sedated his wife so that he and at least 50 other men, ranging from 21 to 68 years of age, could rape her and film the incident, bringing the investigation to a conclusion.