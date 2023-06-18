Essential Looks for 2023

The creators did more than just contribute by creating the graphics and hairstyles for inspiration. The brand put hairdressers at the centre, and Essential Looks plays a key role by providing the resources and assistance necessary for hairdressers to become the professionals they want to be tomorrow.



This season 3 diverse trends are based around the growing importance of energy and feeling when it comes to defining both the individual's and the collective's sense of style and aesthetic.

Inspired by Virtual Eden, Elysian Fields - a futuristic romanticism that is realised by long flowing hair and silhouette-hugging garments.

Oneself, taking a cue from Selfhood expresses the undone textures and youthful optimism are a window into the new generation and their carefree pursuit of protopian living, where it's more about progress rather than perfection.