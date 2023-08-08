Akshay Kumar: A Comedic Genius in His Own Right
Your name
Dhruv Kaushal
Tell us in brief about you.
Nashik and I am an engineer by profession
Which film industry do you like the most? Eg: Bollywood, Hollywood, Tollywood, etc.
Hollywood & Bollywood
Which is your most fav genre and why?
Thriller & comedy
Name your 3 most favorite Movies.
Phir Hera Pheri, Tamasha & Seven
Name your 3 most favorite Actors/Actresses .
Tom Cruise, Christian Bale & Tom Hardy
Who is your favorite Dancer? Why
Channing Tatum- He steps up & he has a great physique and flexibility and almost dance any form.
Who is your favorite Villain? Why (Tell us about a movie, in which his/her performance attracted you)
Kevin Spacey in Seven & usual Suspects,as his charm & clueless acting in the respective film is unmatchable you never knew it was him until you found out
Who is your favorite Comedian? Why
Akshay Kumar - He just simply owns it his expressions timing & way he reacts and moves his body in the comedic situation is unmatchable
Do you like old movies the most or new ones? Name some of them
Old ones- The Shawshank redemption
Pulp fiction
Boot polish
Fight club
New ones- Tamasha
Mission impossible series
Nobody
Do you like to watch movies on the OTT platform or go to cinema hall to watch movies?
Cinema hall
If you were to make a change(s) in the Film industries- what would that be?
Make meaningful cinema
Have you seen Sholay or DDLJ? Do you think these movies have no competition even today? Why?
Yes but there are far better movies made
If you get a chance to have dinner with an actor, who would you like that to be?
Tom Cruise - I would love to understand his mentality while performing these stunts
If you get a chance to have dinner with an actress, who would you like that to be?
Sonam Bajwa- Crush
Which is your favorite dialogue and which movie is it from?
"You barely adopted the dark i was born in it"- The Dark Knight Rises
Dhruv Kaushal / Film Mania/ SR