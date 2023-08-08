Film Mania: Dhruv Kaushal likes Akshay Kumar's comedy as he knows how to navigate comedic situations, leaving audiences in awe.
Film Mania: Dhruv Kaushal likes Akshay Kumar's comedy as he knows how to navigate comedic situations, leaving audiences in awe.
Film Mania

Akshay Kumar: A Comedic Genius in His Own Right

Akshay Kumar's mastery shines through his impeccable expression timing. His reactions and comedic body language remain unmatched, defining his unique ownership of the craft. With finesse, he navigates comedic situations, leaving audiences in awe.
Q

Your name

A

Dhruv Kaushal

Q

Tell us in brief about you.

A

Nashik and I am an engineer by profession

Q

Which film industry do you like the most? Eg: Bollywood, Hollywood, Tollywood, etc.

A

Hollywood & Bollywood

Q

Which is your most fav genre and why?

A

Thriller & comedy

Q

Name your 3 most favorite Movies.

A

Phir Hera Pheri, Tamasha & Seven

Q

Name your 3 most favorite Actors/Actresses .

A

Tom Cruise, Christian Bale & Tom Hardy

Q

Who is your favorite Dancer? Why

A

Channing Tatum- He steps up & he has a great physique and flexibility and almost dance any form.

Q

Who is your favorite Villain? Why (Tell us about a movie, in which his/her performance attracted you)

A

Kevin Spacey in Seven & usual Suspects,as his charm & clueless acting in the respective film is unmatchable you never knew it was him until you found out

Q

Who is your favorite Comedian? Why

A

Akshay Kumar - He just simply owns it his expressions timing & way he reacts and moves his body in the comedic situation is unmatchable

Q

Do you like old movies the most or new ones? Name some of them

A

Old ones- The Shawshank redemption
Pulp fiction
Boot polish
Fight club
New ones- Tamasha
Mission impossible series
Nobody

Q

Do you like to watch movies on the OTT platform or go to cinema hall to watch movies?

A

Cinema hall

Q

If you were to make a change(s) in the Film industries- what would that be?

A

Make meaningful cinema

Q

Have you seen Sholay or DDLJ? Do you think these movies have no competition even today? Why?

A

Yes but there are far better movies made

Q

If you get a chance to have dinner with an actor, who would you like that to be?

A

Tom Cruise - I would love to understand his mentality while performing these stunts

Q

If you get a chance to have dinner with an actress, who would you like that to be?

A

Sonam Bajwa- Crush

Q

Which is your favorite dialogue and which movie is it from?

A

"You barely adopted the dark i was born in it"- The Dark Knight Rises

Dhruv Kaushal / Film Mania/ SR

bollywood
movies
thriller
Hollywood
comedy
Actor Akshay Kumar
Phir Hera Pheri
Film Mania
tamasha
film lovers
dhruv kaushal

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com