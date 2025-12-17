Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha Bill: Government Pushes Insurance Reforms with 100% FDI Approval

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday, December 16, 2025 passed the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025. The Bill proposes to make amendments to the Insurance Act, 1938, the LIC (Life Insurance Corporation Act), 1967 and the IRDAI (Indian Regulatory and Development Authority of India) Act, 1999. It raises the cap of FDI to 100% from the earlier limit of 74%.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Sabka Bima Sabki Rashi Bill in the Lok Sabha. She said that the Bill aims to create a smooth process for global companies to invest in India’s insurance sector, without having to partner up with domestic companies.

The Bill allows for improved insurance products and services, better capital investment and enhanced technology. Finance Minister Sitharaman also mentioned that the Bill would attract increased investment opportunities, enhance technological transfer and increase insurance penetration in the Indian market.

See Also: US Immigration Detains Indian-Origin Woman During Green Card Biometric Appointment