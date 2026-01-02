Government Notifies Higher Taxes on Cigarettes and Sin Goods Under New Excise, Health Cess Regime From February 1, 2026

Government Pushes Higher Taxes to Reduce Affordability of Sin Goods

The Acts aim to make the sin goods more expensive, and increase the affordability rates as compared to the salary rates. The government says cigarette affordability has increased over the past decade and India’s tobacco tax levels remain below global public health recommendations. It argues that higher taxes are needed to discourage consumption and align with international norms.

The Government of India has justified the duty hikes keeping in mind the WHO recommended rate. As of now, India’s total taxation on cigarettes is approximately 53% of the retail price, which is far too lower than the 75% retail rate as recommended by the WHO. Officials have also stated that cigarette prices have not risen a lot since the GST tax regime came into effect.

Paan masala will also face a 40 per cent GST along with a new Health Security se National Security Cess, keeping the overall tax burden unchanged at 88 per cent. The changes come as the GST compensation cess is set to end in March 2026, prompting the government to restructure tobacco taxation to protect revenue and public health goals.

