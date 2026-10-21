Replacing Just 10% of Ultra‑Processed Foods with Whole Foods Linked to Drop in Bowel Cancer Rate

A complex picture

Higher intakes of wholegrains, fibre, dairy, and calcium and lower intakes of processed and red meat have been associated with lower bowel cancer risk.

Importantly, these food groups and nutrients are in lots of foods, from minimally processed to ultra-processed (as defined by the Nova classification system).

Prior studies evaluating the association between ultra-processed food intake and bowel cancer risk have been inconsistent. Some have found that higher intake is associated with higher bowel cancer incidence, while others have found no association.

To find out more, we looked to a large data set from the US.

What we did

We analysed data from over 460,000 US adults who were between the ages of 50 and 71 and cancer-free when they enrolled in the NIH-AARP Diet and Health Study in 1995-96.

Participants answered questions about demographics, health conditions, and lifestyle factors, including smoking, physical activity and dietary intake.

We used data on eating frequency and portion size to estimate the daily amount of ultra-processed food each participant usually consumed.

We defined ultra-processed food using the Nova classification system. This system assigns foods and beverages into one of four groups according to the nature, extent, and purpose of industrial processing:

Group 1 contains unprocessed or minimally processed foods. It includes raw fruits and vegetables, seeds, eggs, milk, and unprocessed meat such as steak.

Group 2 contains processed culinary ingredients, including oils, butter and sugar.

Group 3 contains processed foods that are made by combining items from groups 1 and 2. This includes things such as vegetables preserved in brine and whole fruit preserved in syrup, as well as home baked breads and cured meats.

Group 4 contains ultra-processed foods, which are created using ingredients, like synthetic emulsifiers, or techniques (such as extrusion) that aren’t available to home cooks. This include things such as soft drinks, packaged snacks, mass produced breads, fruit yoghurt, hotdogs and ready-to-eat meals.

The food frequency questionnaire was not designed to assess processing. So, we evaluated how well the questionnaire measured ultra-processed food intake in a subset of participants who provided detailed information on everything they consumed.

We found that intake estimates lined up closely. This indicated that the questionnaire captured ultra-processed food intake reasonably well.