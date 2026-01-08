When Preparation Meets Opportunity: Student’s Bold CV Move With French President Emmanuel Macron at 2025 Paris Peace Forum Goes Viral

A student handed her CV to President Emmanuel Macron during the Paris Peace Forum 2025, sparking a viral moment.
Macron praised her preparedness after she expressed interest in a six-month internship.
The interaction won praise online for the student’s confidence, though no formal offer was made.
A video from the 29 October 2025 Paris Peace Forum showcasing a brief interaction between French President Emmanuel Macron and a young student is going viral on social media. The exchange was captured during the President’s engagement at the annual international forum, which focused on global governance and multilateral cooperation.
The student is seen introducing herself to President Macron in the video, after which she mentions her previous work experience at the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Morocco during his visit in October 2025. She then adds that she is currently looking for an internship opportunity. The President, amused by the student’s forwardness, asked whether she had her résumé with her.
The student came fully prepared, as she immediately handed over her CV to the President. Macron appeared impressed by the act and remarked, “You seem well prepared.” He then asked her about the duration for which she was looking to intern, to which she replied six months, later adding her interest in working within his staff team.
Although the exchange lasted only a few moments, audience reactions can be heard as the crowd expressed both amusement and admiration for the student’s composure and confidence while interacting with the President of a country. The video has been making the rounds online, gaining praise from users for her professionalism and her ability to seize an opportunity at a high-profile international event.
The moment easily became one of the standouts from the 2025 Paris Peace Forum, as students and young professionals could relate to today’s situation when employment and the economy are considered. However, the interaction did not indicate a definite formal internship offer.
The annually held Paris Peace Forum in the French capital is a platform that brings together heads of state, international organisations, civil society representatives, and citizens to discuss collaborative solutions to global challenges. The forum focuses on strengthening global governance as well as rethinking diplomatic approaches in an ever-changing world.
The incident stands as a reminder of how preparation and initiative can leave a lasting impression, even in the most formal of global settings. It is not always about talent or degrees, but sometimes just about being fearless enough to present oneself to the world.
