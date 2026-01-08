When Preparation Meets Opportunity: Student’s Bold CV Move With French President Emmanuel Macron at 2025 Paris Peace Forum Goes Viral

A video from the 29 October 2025 Paris Peace Forum showcasing a brief interaction between French President Emmanuel Macron and a young student is going viral on social media. The exchange was captured during the President’s engagement at the annual international forum, which focused on global governance and multilateral cooperation.

The student is seen introducing herself to President Macron in the video, after which she mentions her previous work experience at the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Morocco during his visit in October 2025. She then adds that she is currently looking for an internship opportunity. The President, amused by the student’s forwardness, asked whether she had her résumé with her.