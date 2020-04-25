5 Top Historical Sites in India to Visit with Kids

One of the New 7 Wonders of the World, Taj Mahal is one of India's most iconic landmarks. Set on the banks of the river Yamuna in Agra, the structure is actually a tomb built by the emperor Shah Jahan for his third wife. The construction of the marble building took 16 years and was completed in 1648. Taj Mahal is instantly recognizable by its 35-meter high white dome, which is sometimes called an 'onion dome' because of its shape—something your children are sure to appreciate. The Taj Mahal complex is also home to an expansive garden and a reflecting pool.