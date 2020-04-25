5 Top Historical Sites in India to Visit with Kids

While India may not be the first destination that springs to mind when thinking about your next family vacation, traveling there with your kids can be surprisingly rewarding.
India's mystical palaces, forts, and temples are nothing short of intriguing. Bringing to life stories of past battles and romance, these historic monuments can really fire up the imagination of tweens, teens, and even toddlers. Read on to find out about five historical sites in India bound to delight both children and adults.
Amer Fort, Jaipur
Located atop the Cheel Ka Teela hill in the capital of Rajasthan, Jaipur, Amer Fort combines impressive ramparts, stately gates, cobbled paths, and spectacular views of Maota Lake. The fort was constructed in 1592 from marble and sandstone, and features hidden subterranean passages that connect it with the nearby Jaigarh Fort. It is believed that these were used as an escape route at the time of war. To make the most of the experience for your kids, why not explore the area by hitching an elephant ride.
One of the New 7 Wonders of the World, Taj Mahal is one of India's most iconic and historical landmarks. Pixabay
Taj Mahal, Agra
One of the New 7 Wonders of the World, Taj Mahal is one of India's most iconic landmarks. Set on the banks of the river Yamuna in Agra, the structure is actually a tomb built by the emperor Shah Jahan for his third wife. The construction of the marble building took 16 years and was completed in 1648. Taj Mahal is instantly recognizable by its 35-meter high white dome, which is sometimes called an 'onion dome' because of its shape—something your children are sure to appreciate. The Taj Mahal complex is also home to an expansive garden and a reflecting pool.
Mysore Palace, Mysore
Famous for its yoga, Mysore also has its fair share of architectural marvels. One of the city's unmissable gems is the Mysore Palace. Constructed by Lord Henry Irwin, a British architect, in 1912, the palace houses an intriguing museum with artifacts from the Wadiyar dynasty, which ruled the Kingdom of Mysore until 1950. According to thegoodestate, the palace has plenty of attractions for the little ones, including a display of golden palanquins, which were placed on top of the elephants that used to carry the area's rulers, and a collection of dolls from the 19th and early 20th centuries.
Famous for its golden dome, Harmandir Sahib, also known as the Golden Temple, is a sacred historical pilgrimage site for Sikhs. Pixabay
Harmandir Sahib, Amritsar
Famous for its golden dome, Harmandir Sahib, also known as the Golden Temple, is a sacred pilgrimage site for Sikhs. The Harmandir Sahib sits on a small island in the middle of a religious complex of buildings. Visitors have to cross a marble causeway that runs across the man-made pool to access the site. The other buildings that form a part of the complex include a clock tower, a museum, and a kitchen that serves free vegetarian meals. Harmandir Sahib has been nominated for the status of a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Qutb Minar, Delhi
ocated in the Qutb complex, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is one of Delhi's most popular tourist attractions. The 379-step tower features five sections, and is adorned in inscriptions and geometric patterns. The construction of the minar's first storey was started in 1199 by the Delhi Sultanate. Today, the towers first three sections, which are made from red sandstone, are separated by storeyed balconies, the fourth column is made from marble, and the fifth combines both marble and sandstone.