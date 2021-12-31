5 simple and chic outfit ideas for New Year’s Eve

Theme party: New Years can be an occasion for all kinds of crazy themed parties- from costumes to glow ones, these can drive you in to a frenzy to get it on point. Go for a new hero piece inspired by the theme panache and enhance creativity. You can add accessories to create an easy last-minute costume too with your existing unique pieces from your wardrobe. An inspired-by version of the outfits and styling your hair and makeup according to the theme can save you from over the top dressing. (IANS/SP)