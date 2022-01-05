Youngest female billionaire defrauds investors

After four months of court proceedings and seven days of deliberations, the jury reached a verdict and Holmes was found guilty of conspiring to defraud investors, as well as defrauding investors from the DeVos family, hedge fund manager Brian Grossman and former estate and trust attorney Dan Mosely, The Verge reported late on Monday. The jury, however, found her not guilty of two counts of defrauding patients and not guilty of conspiracy to defraud patients. The jury also did not return a verdict on three more counts of defrauding investors.