10 tips for a safe & comfortable bus journey in pandemic

This is a guru mantra for travellers, whether you are travelling for fun or as a necessity, this is a rule of thumb that should consider following. While undertaking a journey, most of us are tempted to pack more, but it comes with a burden. Remember, you are the one to carry the weight around. So go with a small bag as the limitation of space makes you take only necessary items and they are generally enough. It is also easy to amble around when you travel light and you need not place heavy luggage trolleys or boxes on the ground or on other surfaces as it increases the risk of contamination due to contact. But ensure to keep an extra pair of intimate essentials and clothes, just in case you need to stay over an extra day.