Goa BJP Councillor’s Son Arrested in POCSO Case for Allegedly Assaulting, Taping and Blackmailing 25 Minor Girls

20-year-old Soham Sushant Naik, son of a South Goa BJP councillor, was arrested on 23 March 2026 in connection with a POCSO case involving the sexual exploitation of 25 to 30 minor girls. Naik faces allegations of filming sexually explicit videos of minor girls, blackmailing victims, and circulating the content among acquaintances, as multiple victims have come forward and the police widens its investigation.

Authorities have registered three FIRs in the case so far, with two additional complaints filed after minor victims recorded their statements following the arrest. Police have transferred all cases to the Crime Branch, which has begun a detailed probe into the alleged ‘sex racket’.

The case first came to light after a report in a local daily claimed that Naik had circulated sexually explicit videos of minor girls and allegedly boasted about them to friends. He is also alleged to have engaged in sexual relations with at least 14 girls, including minors, and used video evidence as blackmail.

Some reports also indicate that the alleged abuse may have involved 25 to 30 minor girls over a period of three years. The allegations surfaced after the accused reportedly showed explicit videos to acquaintances during a social gathering, leading to rumours spreading across the community and triggering public outrage.

The arrest followed protests outside Kudchade police station in South Goa, where residents gathered demanding an impartial investigation and immediate action. Protesters, drawing comparisons with the Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case, urged police to register a suo motu FIR and warned of a bandh if the accused was not arrested within 48 hours.