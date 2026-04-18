Strict Administrative Crackdown in Noida: 203 Contractors’ Licenses Cancelled, 24 Firms Blacklisted, ₹1.16 Crore Fine Imposed For Not Adhering To The Renewed Enforced Labour Laws Following Noida Workers’ Protest

Key Points:
Gautam Buddha Nagar administration cancelled licenses of over 203 contractors linked to 24 factories for not following new labour laws, with penalties of ₹1.16 crore imposed.
The UP government announced a 21% interim wage hike on April 14, 2026, fixed minimum wages, and ordered timely payments with no deductions except EPF and ESI to ensure workers’ rights.
Protests by Noida workers over wage hikes turned violent on April 13, 2026, leading to vandalism of factories, damaged public property, and over 300 arrests by authorities.
In a tough administrative move, the Labour Department of the Gautam Buddha Nagar District Administration processed the action of cancelling licenses of over 203 contractors associated with 24 factories on Friday, April 17, 2026. The stringent move comes as the contractors failed to comply with the newly enforced state labour laws. Additionally, authorities are also moving to blacklist the firms of the aforementioned contractors, along with imposing a penalty of ₹1.16 crore. These directives are made to ensure that workers receive their rightfully earned wages and statutory benefits.
See Also: Tensions Boil Over in Manipur as Protesters Clashing with Security Forces Near the Chief Minister's Residence Demand Immediate Action Against Resurgent Armed Militancy
Workers in Noida had protested earlier in the week on Monday, April 13, 2026, demanding fairer wages following a similar workers’ strike in the neighboring state of Haryana. The unrest initially sparked in Noida's industrial hubs soon after the Haryana government increased wages for workers by 35%, prompting laborers in Gautam Buddha Nagar to demand a comparable hike.
What began as a localized strike rapidly escalated as the protests turned violent, resulting in the damage of public property, the vandalism of over 100 factories, and the torching of vehicles across the district. Following this, security forces were deployed to de-escalate the situation and arrest the anti-social elements. Authorities have arrested more than 300 individuals involved in the vandalism, registering multiple FIRs against the perpetrators.
The latest developments stem from new rules enforced by the Uttar Pradesh Government to hike the wages of laborers and workers on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. Following the unrest, the UP government constituted a high-level committee to resolve the industrial discord. As a result, authorities announced a 21 per cent interim wage hike for workers engaged in 74 scheduled employments, effective retroactively from April 1, 2026.
The UP government has directed to complete the payment process of workers between May 7, 2026 and May 10, 2026. The administration also clarified that no deductions other than EPF (Employee Provident Fund) and ESI (Employee State Insurance) would be allowed, along with paying the workers double pay for overtime and weekly holidays, as well as mandatory annual bonuses. Under the revised mandate, monthly minimum wages have been set at ₹13,690 for unskilled workers, ₹15,059 for semi-skilled workers, and ₹16,868 for skilled workers.
See Also: Actor Vijay Releases TVK's Ambitious 2026 Election Manifesto, Promising Financial Aid For Women, Youth Jobs, And Taking A Firm Stand Against Major Dravidian Parties
Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam chaired a high-level meeting with outsourcing agencies to enforce compliance and restore industrial peace. DM Roopam also visited ground zero to personally appeal for peace, assuring laborers that their demands were being heard but firmly reiterating that "violence is not the answer."
Issuing a stern warning to non-compliant entities, DM Medha Roopam stated: "All contractors must ensure 100 per cent adherence to government guidelines. If any unruly behaviour is exhibited by an agency, or by any of its employees or workers, the agency itself shall be held jointly responsible and in such instances, the agency may be blacklisted, and proceedings for the cancellation of its licence may be initiated."
(Rh/GP)
Suggested Reading: