Strict Administrative Crackdown in Noida: 203 Contractors’ Licenses Cancelled, 24 Firms Blacklisted, ₹1.16 Crore Fine Imposed For Not Adhering To The Renewed Enforced Labour Laws Following Noida Workers’ Protest

Background Of The Protests And Police Action

Workers in Noida had protested earlier in the week on Monday, April 13, 2026, demanding fairer wages following a similar workers’ strike in the neighboring state of Haryana. The unrest initially sparked in Noida's industrial hubs soon after the Haryana government increased wages for workers by 35%, prompting laborers in Gautam Buddha Nagar to demand a comparable hike.

What began as a localized strike rapidly escalated as the protests turned violent, resulting in the damage of public property, the vandalism of over 100 factories, and the torching of vehicles across the district. Following this, security forces were deployed to de-escalate the situation and arrest the anti-social elements. Authorities have arrested more than 300 individuals involved in the vandalism, registering multiple FIRs against the perpetrators.

New Wage Regulations And Strict Compliance

The latest developments stem from new rules enforced by the Uttar Pradesh Government to hike the wages of laborers and workers on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. Following the unrest, the UP government constituted a high-level committee to resolve the industrial discord. As a result, authorities announced a 21 per cent interim wage hike for workers engaged in 74 scheduled employments, effective retroactively from April 1, 2026.

The UP government has directed to complete the payment process of workers between May 7, 2026 and May 10, 2026. The administration also clarified that no deductions other than EPF (Employee Provident Fund) and ESI (Employee State Insurance) would be allowed, along with paying the workers double pay for overtime and weekly holidays, as well as mandatory annual bonuses. Under the revised mandate, monthly minimum wages have been set at ₹13,690 for unskilled workers, ₹15,059 for semi-skilled workers, and ₹16,868 for skilled workers.

See Also: Actor Vijay Releases TVK's Ambitious 2026 Election Manifesto, Promising Financial Aid For Women, Youth Jobs, And Taking A Firm Stand Against Major Dravidian Parties