NHRC Seeks Gujarat Government Report Over Surge in Typhoid Cases Linked to Contaminated Drinking Water in Gandhinagar

The report is expected to include the present health status of both out-patients and in-patients suffering from typhoid, as well as the steps taken or proposed to be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur, the Commission said.

According to the media report, the State Health Department has confirmed a total of 70 active cases of typhoid, concentrated in a particular area of Gandhinagar city.

Reportedly, the surge in typhoid cases has exposed serious flaws in the newly laid water supply system in the state capital. As many as seven leakage points have been identified in the water pipeline network, allegedly causing sewage to mix with the drinking water supply.

As per the media report, doctors have confirmed that the outbreak is water-borne and that efforts are underway to ensure early detection and prompt medical treatment of patients on priority.

Reportedly, a 30-bed paediatric ward has been opened at the Gandhinagar Civil Hospital to handle the increasing number of typhoid patients, most of whom are children. Patients are reportedly approaching the hospital with symptoms such as high fever and gastrointestinal complications.

The notice to the Gujarat government comes at a time when the Commission is already seized of the issue of deaths linked to contaminated water in Indore.

