Gujarat Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026, Becomes Second State After Uttarakhand

Gujarat becomes the second state after Uttarakhand to pass the UCC Bill, establishing a common legal framework for personal laws.
Mandatory marriage registration, ban on bigamy, regulation of live-in relationships, and equal inheritance rights.
Government calls it a step toward equality, while opposition criticises it as rushed and potentially unconstitutional.
On March 24, 2026, the Gujarat Assembly approved the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026, becoming the second state in India after Uttarakhand to enact such legislation. The bill was passed following an extensive seven-hour debate, paving the way for a uniform legal framework to regulate personal laws across the state.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel introduced the bill earlier in the day, soon after a committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai submitted its final recommendations. The proposal was cleared through a majority voice vote, even as opposition parties, including the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, opposed it and called for it to be referred to a select committee for further examination.
After the passing of the bill Patel went to X and wrote “I congratulate all the representatives of the state and all the citizens for passing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill with a majority in the Gujarat Assembly…“
The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) aims to introduce a common set of rules governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce, succession, and live-in relationships, cutting across religious boundaries. It makes marriage registration mandatory within 60 days, with a penalty of up to ₹10,000 for non-compliance. The legislation also bans bigamy, declaring any second marriage invalid if a spouse is still alive.
For divorce, the law mandates court approval and official registration, with violations punishable by up to three years in prison. It provides for equal inheritance rights for sons and daughters and permits women to remarry freely after divorce.
A key aspect of the bill is the formal recognition and regulation of live-in relationships. Such unions must be registered, and their dissolution must also be officially recorded. Failure to comply could lead to up to three months’ imprisonment or a fine. The law also includes provisions to address cases of coercion and fraud.
The government has underscored the bill’s focus on safeguarding women and children. It guarantees financial maintenance for women, offers protection against abandonment in live-in relationships, and ensures children’s rights to identity, inheritance, and support.
The UCC will extend across Gujarat and also apply to residents of the state living outside its territorial boundaries. However, its provisions will not apply to Scheduled Tribes and certain communities, as their customary practices are protected under the Constitution.
Defending the move, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the legislation is aimed at building a more uniform and equitable legal system. He expressed confidence “I am confident that under UCC, an encouraging environment of equality will be created in Gujarat through uniform rules and laws for all religions and castes. Especially for women, UCC will be a blessing” he wrote on X.
The bill, however, drew sharp criticism from the Opposition. Congress leaders argued that the legislation had been rushed without adequate deliberation and raised concerns over its constitutional validity. Senior MLA Shailesh Parmar questioned the timing of its introduction “ "You brought this bill in a haste in view of the upcoming assembly elections in 2027. We demand that it should be sent to the assembly's select committee." Other Opposition members also alleged that the move was politically driven and could potentially infringe upon fundamental rights.
[VP]
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