Gujarat Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026, Becomes Second State After Uttarakhand

On March 24, 2026, the Gujarat Assembly approved the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026, becoming the second state in India after Uttarakhand to enact such legislation. The bill was passed following an extensive seven-hour debate, paving the way for a uniform legal framework to regulate personal laws across the state.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel introduced the bill earlier in the day, soon after a committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai submitted its final recommendations. The proposal was cleared through a majority voice vote, even as opposition parties, including the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, opposed it and called for it to be referred to a select committee for further examination.

After the passing of the bill Patel went to X and wrote “I congratulate all the representatives of the state and all the citizens for passing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill with a majority in the Gujarat Assembly…“