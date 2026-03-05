Faridabad’s Now Famous Intern Learnt a Crucial Lesson of His Life: Don’t Mess with Indian Babus

In other posts, the user alleged that local governance had failed to maintain the city properly. In one tweet, he tagged the SDM and the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF), claiming that locals had told him the area’s Member of Parliament — without naming the MP — demanded “60–65 percent commission on all tenders due to Modi goodwill.” In separate posts, he also shared images of what he described as “posh areas” that, according to him, appeared poorly maintained. Referring to one road, he wrote that it “looks like Tehran after a missile attack.”

However, the tone of the viral posts changed abruptly on March 3, 2026. The user claimed he had begun receiving threatening calls from Babus (bureaucrats). In one tweet he wrote that he was “very scared” after allegedly receiving repeated calls and questioned why larger influencers had not spoken about civic issues. “Big influencers like Carry Minati didn’t raise their voice for city apathy. Main toh ek aam aadmi hoon,(i am just a common man)” he wrote, sharing a screenshot of his phone’s call logs with phone numbers blurred.

Soon after, he posted another message stating that there had been “some miscommunication gaps” and that he had not actually received threats. Continuing his daily Journal as “Day 3.5 of Faridabad,” the user said he might have given a “false impression” of the city on social media. According to him, most of Faridabad was “well developed,” though some areas were neglected. He added that Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) officials had assured him that the issues would be fixed.