Faridabad parking dispute: Singapore-based tech executive who came home for nephew's wedding shot multiple times by neighbour

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ON NOVEMBER 6, 2026, a dispute between two neighbours in Haryana's Faridabad turned violent after one man allegedly shot another with a licensed pistol. The dispute reportedly started over a car parking spot in their residential building. The accused allegedly fired around 15 to 16 shots at the victim, killing him on the spot. The victim, Paramjit Dhankar, was a tech business executive who lived in Singapore and had come to India with his family for his nephew's wedding.
The accused has been identified as Mohan, also known as Monu Sharma, who lived in the same building as Dhankar. Dhankar had previously headed Tech Mahindra's Asia operations and was reportedly working in a senior position at a Vietnam-based company while residing in Singapore. Following the incident, the accused allegedly fled with his family. Police are investigating the case.
According to NDTV, Paramjit Dhankar lived with his family, including his wife, son and daughter, on the first floor of a residential building at House No. 641 in Sector 21C, Faridabad. Dhankar originally hailed from Hisar and had been living in Singapore for work. He had come to Faridabad for his nephew's wedding, scheduled to take place on November 24, 2026.
Surajkund Station House Officer (SHO) Prahlad Kumar said the incident occurred after Dhankar returned home from the gym at around 8 pm. When he reached the parking area, a dispute reportedly broke out between him and Monu, who lived on the third floor of the same building. Dhankar allegedly noticed that Monu had parked his car in Dhankar's designated parking spot in the building's shared parking area and asked him to move it.
The argument reportedly escalated after Monu allegedly refused to move his car. He then came to the parking area with a licensed pistol and opened fire at Dhankar. The accused allegedly fired around 15 to 16 shots at him, killing him on the spot. Following the incident, police received information and reached the scene along with Crime Branch personnel and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team.
Several empty cartridge cases were recovered from the scene as part of the investigation. Dhankar's body was sent for a post-mortem examination at ESIC Medical College.
Following the preliminary investigation, police said the two families had a history of disagreements over the past several days. Investigators found that one of the earlier arguments, which reportedly escalated into verbal abuse, was related to a dog. Mohan's son allegedly used to let his dog relieve itself in the parking area. Dhankar's son, Surya, reportedly objected to this several times.
The incident happened four to five days before the parking area firing, when the dispute over the dog reportedly led to an argument between the two families. Despite these disagreements, the situation always settled down. In one instance, Mohan even allegedly used abusive language against Dhankar's son. Police said investigators are examining these earlier arguments between the families and the circumstances that led to the shooting.
Mohan, along with his family, is reportedly absconding following the incident. Teams from the Surajkund police station and the Crime Branch are conducting searches to trace the accused and arrest him. The investigation into the case is ongoing.
[Rh/VP/HP]
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