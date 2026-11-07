Faridabad parking dispute: Singapore-based tech executive who came home for nephew's wedding shot multiple times by neighbour

ON NOVEMBER 6, 2026, a dispute between two neighbours in Haryana's Faridabad turned violent after one man allegedly shot another with a licensed pistol. The dispute reportedly started over a car parking spot in their residential building. The accused allegedly fired around 15 to 16 shots at the victim, killing him on the spot. The victim, Paramjit Dhankar, was a tech business executive who lived in Singapore and had come to India with his family for his nephew's wedding.

The accused has been identified as Mohan, also known as Monu Sharma, who lived in the same building as Dhankar. Dhankar had previously headed Tech Mahindra's Asia operations and was reportedly working in a senior position at a Vietnam-based company while residing in Singapore. Following the incident, the accused allegedly fled with his family. Police are investigating the case.