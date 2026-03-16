India’s Medical Device Exports Cross $4 Billion in FY25, $30 Billion Market Target by 2030

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) India’s medical device exports crossed $4 billion in FY25, as the country aims to achieve $30 billion medical devices market by 2030, while leveraging its significant domestic market for scaling, according to senior government officials.

India’s medical devices sector has emerged as a critical component of the country’s healthcare and manufacturing landscape.

With growing global demand for affordable and high-quality medical technologies, India is increasingly positioning itself as a reliable manufacturing and export hub, it was observed during a Chintan Shivir on “Strengthening India’s Medical Devices Export Ecosystem,” organised by the Department of Commerce in collaboration with the Department of Pharmaceuticals and the Export Promotion Council for Medical Devices (EPCMD) here.