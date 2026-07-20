Ceiling Fan Falls on Patient at Delhi's GTB Hospital; Man Dies Hours Later

IN A SHOCKING INCIDENT in Delhi, a ceiling fan allegedly fell on a man, who died hours after the accident. According to media reports, Mohammad Akbar, a 42-year-old man, was admitted to Delhi's Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital when the ceiling fan fell on him on July 18, 2026. The incident has brought attention to the hospital's alleged lack of maintenance, and reports suggest that the patient's family has demanded an inquiry into the matter.

However, the hospital's official statement claims that the patient died due to a pre-existing illness and not because of the accident. The incident occurred on July 18, 2026, at around 9:30 p.m., when the man was lying on a bed in the hospital's emergency ward. According to several eyewitnesses present at the scene, the ceiling fan came loose and fell on Akbar while he was lying on the bed. The fan reportedly struck him directly in the abdomen. Considering the seriousness of the situation, he was attended to immediately by the hospital staff after the accident.

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Mohammad Akbar died on the afternoon of July 19, 2026. According to reports, he died just hours after the fan fell on him. He had been admitted to the hospital on July 18, 2026, after suffering from aspiration pneumonia, meningoencephalitis, and hypertension.

Akbar's Family Demands Proper Inquiry into His Death

The victim's family has demanded a proper inquiry into Akbar's sudden death, alleging that the incident exposed serious lapses in the hospital's maintenance and raised concerns over patient safety. According to an NDTV report, citing the hospital, the PWD maintenance team reached the ward after the incident. They secured the premises, removed the fan that had come loose and fallen, and replaced it with a new one. The hospital stated that a ceiling fan coming loose and falling on a patient was "highly unusual and is not expected under normal operating conditions."

Further investigation into the incident revealed that the patient had no external injuries on his body and that neither the patient nor the hospital staff sustained any major injuries. According to the hospital, Akbar's cause of death was his pre-existing ailment and was not linked to the incident that occurred while he was lying on the bed.

Reacting to the incident, several users raised concerns over patient safety in the hospital and alleged rampant corruption. One user on X wrote, “It’s hard to have any hope that things will change—not in the next five years, not in 10 years, and perhaps not even in the next 50 years.” Another X user wrote, “Where is the rat hole? I want to hide my face in it for being Indian. Don't call me anti-national, because this incident alone tells us about the infrastructure of Indian government hospitals. Shameful.”

Another user wrote, “When basic safety inside an emergency ward is compromised, it undermines public trust in the healthcare system.”

[VS]

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