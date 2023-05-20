Rajiv Gandhi : A Controversial Legacy

Rajiv Gandhi, the sixth Prime Minister of India, continues to evoke strong emotions and polarizing opinions. His tenure, marked by both significant achievements and contentious decisions, has left an indelible mark on the country's history.

While his supporters laud his modernization efforts and global outreach, critics point to instances of alleged corruption and a flawed approach to governance. As we reflect on Rajiv Gandhi's controversial legacy, it is crucial to examine both sides of the narrative.

One cannot deny Rajiv Gandhi's notable contributions to India's progress. He spearheaded the information technology revolution, enabling the country's emergence as a global technology hub. His vision for the future led to the creation of major institutions, including the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing and the Software Technology Parks of India.

However, Rajiv Gandhi's legacy is marred by allegations of corruption and mismanagement. The Bofors scandal, involving kickbacks in defense deals, tarnished his reputation and raised questions about the integrity of his government. Opposition argue that Rajiv Gandhi's administration failed to address systemic corruption.