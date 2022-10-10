Secondary Targets: When You Can’t Punish a Journalist, Family Will Do Just Fine

By: Sirwan Kajjo

How is your daughter doing? Is she well?” The email to Nazenin Ansari, from someone she suspects, is an Iranian agent, sent shivers up the journalist’s spine.

It didn’t matter that Ansari was in the United Kingdom, whereas managing editor of the Iranian news websites Kayhan London and Kayhan Life she had the freedom to cover Tehran in a way she couldn’t inside her home country.

Even 4,300 kilometers away, people close to the Iranian government still try to intimidate her.

Messages threatening harm to loved ones are just one of the tactics that Iran and other authoritarian regimes use to try to harass journalists who report from afar.

Iran’s jailing earlier this year of VOA Persian TV host Masih Alinejad’s brother brought risks to reporters’ families close to home.

In the wake of Alinejad’s case, VOA spoke with over a dozen journalists who live in exile about the consequences their reporting can have on friends and family back home. Journalists from Venezuela, Egypt, Turkey, China, and elsewhere told VOA how they escaped persecution only for authorities to turn their sights on friends, family, and colleagues.