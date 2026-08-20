The Invisible Crisis That Strips People of Citizenship

Talking with members of GMAS and attending some of their events, I learned about other ways that statelessness can happen to people, often through the banality of bureaucracy unwilling to deal with edge cases. Quite often those administrative traps also include built-in bigotry: for example, the case of Japanese-Filipino children born in Japan, or the way that in the Gulf states women cannot pass their nationality to their children.

For others, it is the country that has changed, as when the USSR collapsed. Or, there are groups that have never had their own state, and have never been allowed to fully fit in to the country where they live, as in this collaborative article about Roma in Ukraine and Tatars in Russia. Similar dynamics apply to the Roma in the former Yugoslavia as well.

Perhaps most chilling is when the threat of statelessness is used to enforce oppression and authoritarianism, as in the case of the new law allowing Cambodia to revoke citizenship for certain offenses. This month’s Undertones narrative analysis column examines how such threats are justified in the context of Nicaragua, which enacted a similar law in 2023.

Still, some of the pieces I found most moving this month were the essays from people who felt dislocated from their homeland or country: a Venezuelan exile unable to return from Mexico to help after the earthquake because a precarious status doesn’t allow travel; a Cantonese opera reminding someone who fled Hong Kong of all that has changed.